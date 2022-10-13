Single Working Moms Who Love to Cruise for Good Earn Double Travel Saving Rewards
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.RecruitimgforGood.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find and hire talented professionals. And rewards referrals with cruise savings.
Recruiting for Good is launching Love to Cruise for Good to save families and friends money; by rewarding referrals with travel savings.
The staffing agency will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with travel savings with "The World's Best Cruises."
To help create financial equality, and equal access to fun; single working moms who successfully participate before December 15, 2022 in referral program earn double travel saving rewards.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Mom, have you put a deposit down on a family cruise happening in 2023 or 2024; we love to help single working moms gift their kids those special trips with the cruise ship all the kids love (movie action heroes, and sweet themes)."
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.WeMakeaPositiveImpact.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Love to Cruise for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn cruise travel savings with "The World's Best Cruises According to Travel & Leisure" #celebrity #disney #royalcaribbean #viking #virginvoyages #recruitingforgood #lovetocruise www.LovetoCruiseforGood.com
Autism on The Sea Autism on the Seas (AotS) is committed to providing the most comprehensive cruise vacations conforming to the accessibility and accommodation service needs the disability community requires. www.AutismOntheSeas.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here