2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch by Sherry Walraven
A thrilling murder mystery work of fiction by Sherry Walraven will be at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Manifesting her vivid imagination into a steady and candid flow of words, Sherry Walraven will be displaying a written work of art centered on a group of cousins’ “vacation gone wrong” at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. Vehemently published by Authors Press, Wild Ride At the Dude Ranch transports readers into a world full of mystery, and lies, and into a seemingly ordinary vacation ranch.
High from their previous annual vacation, a group of convivial cousins sets off for another year of trail rides, BBQs, barn dances, roping, and other fun activities at the Dude Ranch. Everything went as they expected as they met new people along the way... or so they thought. Their vacation takes a drastic turn for the words after a dead body was found on the property, a game of finding who the murderer is, pointing fingers, and mysterious disappearances will turn this vacation from living the dream to a living nightmare.
“The parallel plots with multiple tributaries twist and turn their way from one surprise to another until they eventually merge. Multiple horrendous situations are eventually resolved and all loose ends get tied, wrongs get righted, and the women experience a thoroughly grand adventure.”
— Jake Bishop, Hollywood Book Reviews
Know what it feels like to live on a ranch and get tangled up with a shady murder scene through this outstanding work. Penned by an equally outstanding author, Walraven is set to set the literary world on fire this coming October 19-23, 2022. While waiting for the event, take this chance to grab a copy of this gripping work, available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
