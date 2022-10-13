2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch by Sherry Walraven

A thrilling murder mystery work of fiction by Sherry Walraven will be at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

The parallel plots with multiple tributaries twist and turn their way from one surprise to another until they eventually merge.”
— Jake Bishop, Hollywood Book Reviews

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Manifesting her vivid imagination into a steady and candid flow of words, Sherry Walraven will be displaying a written work of art centered on a group of cousins’ “vacation gone wrong” at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. Vehemently published by Authors Press, Wild Ride At the Dude Ranch transports readers into a world full of mystery, and lies, and into a seemingly ordinary vacation ranch.

High from their previous annual vacation, a group of convivial cousins sets off for another year of trail rides, BBQs, barn dances, roping, and other fun activities at the Dude Ranch. Everything went as they expected as they met new people along the way... or so they thought. Their vacation takes a drastic turn for the words after a dead body was found on the property, a game of finding who the murderer is, pointing fingers, and mysterious disappearances will turn this vacation from living the dream to a living nightmare.

“The parallel plots with multiple tributaries twist and turn their way from one surprise to another until they eventually merge. Multiple horrendous situations are eventually resolved and all loose ends get tied, wrongs get righted, and the women experience a thoroughly grand adventure.”
— Jake Bishop, Hollywood Book Reviews

Know what it feels like to live on a ranch and get tangled up with a shady murder scene through this outstanding work. Penned by an equally outstanding author, Walraven is set to set the literary world on fire this coming October 19-23, 2022. While waiting for the event, take this chance to grab a copy of this gripping work, available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Wild Ride At the Dude Ranch
Written by Sherry Walrven
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the
needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer
the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The
company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing
professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work
to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

# # # # #

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Wild Ride at the Dude Ranch by Sherry Walraven

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE: Pavilion by Armando Betancourt Reina
2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Dreaming of Love by Gil Saenz
2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Conflicts and Emotions in Reality: War Poetry and Love Poems by Milt. L. Kins
View All Stories From This Author