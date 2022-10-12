2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: A Flower for a Ranch by Sherry Walraven

How can one seemingly normal family go against time and an exploding bomb?

“Big Daddy Flower owned a good chunk of land in a small place in Texas. Since his last name was Flower, his four daughters were named for a flower.” — Sherry Walraven

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Author and retired teacher/principal is amiable in her latest book A Flower for a Ranch, a riveting book that follows the story of a not-so-

ordinary family willing to do whatever it takes to save one of them against time and an exploding bomb. Sherry Walraven’s gripping masterpiece will be

displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair .

— Sherry Walraven, A Flower for a Ranch

Everything went downhill when one of Big Daddy’s daughters was kidnapped and held for ransom. After being threatened by a bomb and the unspeakable horror that will unfold if they will not give in to the commands, Big Daddy was pushed to take his family on a quest to find her daughter making them look more like a gang of outlaws that resembled an old timey villain than an average family. Follow one’s family journey of finding one of their own while also learning what it means to be a family.

Sherry Walraven has had a long career of teaching and being an educator, she is a life-long resident of Calhoun, Georgia where she raised her two sons. She is also a grandmother of four and has a fondness for telling and making stories for her sons when they were young.

A Flower for a Ranch

Written by Sherry Walraven

