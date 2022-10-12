2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Calvary: The Judas Triangle by James J Boudon

A magical world of a mystical stone tablet and lightning thief is ready to take over the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Undeniably gripping storyline and unparagoned characters, author and University of Rochester graduate, James J. Boudon is ready to take the center stage at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair as he is set to showcase his book Calvary: The Judas Triangle alongside some of Authors Press’ best reads.

Calvary: The Judas Triangle centers on the story of Julia Percy, a beautiful woman, and her team who is on a mission of capturing a mysterious thief with a Zeus-like ability to summon thunderbolts from the heavens and is apparently the same person dubbed as the “lightning thief”. Julia’s life is thrown into a chaotic battle between love and fate as she crosses paths with William Lavert, a man on a mission of finding out why certain individuals, including his sister, are aging rapidly after encountering a mystical stone tablet.

Two people of distinct worlds get entangled together by two disparate cases that will threaten anything and anyone they have known of. Ethereal in nature, this attention- grabbing book of fiction is the work of a prolific author who has penned numerous poems, song lyrics, comic books, and novellas at a very young age. Calvary: The Judas Triangle is the author’s gripping continuation of the author’s Calvary series.

