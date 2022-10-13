Decision Lens Wins Army Technology Excellence Award for Innovation

The DoD must deliver world-class, fiscally responsible, responsive decisions. Our brand is increasingly synonymous with the transformation required to act faster, fund smart, and meet the mission.” — Josh Martin, Chief Marketing Officer

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 13, 2022 – Decision Lens has won an innovator award and its software has been commended by a leading global publisher of defense news. The Army Technology Excellence Awards & Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry, and the program recognizes the companies which are driving change across the Army.

A recent Decision Lens case study highlighting the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) G8 division’s success in transforming its unfunded requirements (UFR) process earned the software vendor the recognition.

TRADOC’s transformation leveraged the Decision Lens Intake Engine which resulted in the creation of a living UFR list which is continuously updated. The organization can then assess, evaluate, and understand tradeoff decisions as priorities shift throughout the year. The resulting process created efficiencies, reduced human error, and eliminated version control issues which delayed decision making.

TRADOC is not the only Department of Defense organization leveraging Decision Lens. Over the last several years, its software has become entrenched in the Army, Navy, and Air Force with customers increasing reliance on the tool year over year.

Joshua Martin, Chief Marketing Officer, was proud of the recognition, “At Decision Lens, we understand the Department of Defense must deliver world-class, fiscally responsible, responsive decisions to maximize every taxpayer dollar. Our brand has become increasingly synonymous with the transformation required to act faster, fund smart, and meet the mission.”

The latest accolades come during an already banner year for the Arlington-based company. Earlier in 2022, Decision Lens closed its largest ever single-year license, was selected for a $1.7M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract award and saw expanded reliance on its software across its Army customer base.

With its exclusive focus on public sector, Decision Lens is investing heavily in a wider variety of secure government-approved hosting options, increasing availability of its software to higher clearance levels, and increasing contractual pathways for interested buyers. The company expects another record-breaking year in 2023.

About Decision Lens: Decision Lens develops planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

