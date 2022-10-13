First Lien Capital Acquires Its Largest Mortgage Portfolio
First Lien Capital Recently Closed on Its Largest Transaction Since Its Inception in March of 2021.
Results of recent acquisitions have exceeded every modeling expectation, and we are well poised to compete for assets coming from distressed sellers in the year ahead.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Lien Capital, a distressed real estate investment firm with offices in Florida, New York and California, recently closed on the largest transaction since its inception in March of 2021.
This acquisition included 763 performing “scratch and dent” mortgage loans with consistent pay history. The $36.5 million cash purchase price represented a greater than 25% discount to the face value of the debt collateralized by homes and land valued at well over $100m.
In addition to their most recent acquisition, First Lien Capital owns and manages over $35M of residential real estate loans in various stages of the default process located across the USA. First Lien continues to grow its capacity, by partnering with Loan Loss Mitigation LLC, to accommodate the management, organization and ultimate disposition of this new portfolio.
FLC prides itself on the paradigm created by founder and CEO Bill Bymel, which focuses not only on asset preservation, but more importantly, treating defaulted borrowers with dignity and respect. Over the past decade, this strategy has allowed Bill’s team to significantly decrease foreclosure timelines and produce outsized returns versus its competitors.
CEO Bill Bymel shared, “We are incredibly pleased with the latest addition to our portfolio. While we focus on distressed non-performing debt, and that will remain our core strategy, the opportunity to acquire a performing pool of loans enables us to return consistent cash flow with greater security given the uncertainty that lies ahead in real estate and mortgage finance markets. Results of recent acquisitions have exceeded every modeling expectation, and we are well poised to compete for assets coming from distressed sellers in the year ahead.”
About First Lien Capital
First Lien Capital is a privately owned mortgage and real estate investment platform focused on establishing a new relationship between investors and borrowers through the creation of win-win resolutions to sub-performing, non-performing mortgages on residential and commercial real estate.
For more information about our experience in all asset classes of real estate, asset management, portfolio servicing oversight, and mortgage finance, and how First Lien Capital is shifting paradigms in the mortgage and real estate industry, please visit https://firstliencapital.com or call 844-955-4675.
