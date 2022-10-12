2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Miss Claus and Her Bunnies by Barbara ten Brink

Prolific author just penned the perfect Christmas storybook and it’s coming to the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair!

Elizabeth’s story is empowering, particularly to young female readers, as they see another young person not only tasked with great responsibility but also finding her purpose early on in life.” — — Nicole Yurcaba, The US Review of Books

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Dr. Barbara ten Brink kickstarted the upcoming holiday season by displaying her book Miss Claus and Her Bunnies at the upcoming 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair going head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the literary industry. This scintillating Christmas story is not only centered around the ecstasy felt around Christmas but it also teaches young readers the importance of working together and responsibility. Complete with vibrant artworks, the book was also inspired by Dr. ten Brink’s granddaughter.

Leaning away from the usual Santa Claus and elves that are often associated with Christmas, Dr. ten Brink offers a fresher approach to a good holiday book as Miss Claus and Her Bunnies transport its readers to the North Pole during Christmas. Readers will find themselves working together with the bunnies and learn more about who Elizabeth Claus really is and the important role she plays in making sure that magic and dreams will come to life on

Christmas night.

Get a chance to explore the North Pole through vivid illustrations and candid writing style by grabbing a copy of Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s Miss Claus and Her Bunnies, available on Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and the author’s website www.barbaratenbrinkbooks.com

Miss Claus and Her Bunnies

Written by Dr. Barbara ten Brink

