2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Under Five Flags by Marta L. Tullis

A captivating look back into the making of North Korea through the eyes of a man who lived through it

In this compelling account of a man who lived, breathed, and survived under Japanese, Russian, South Korean, and American occupation.” — Marta L. Tullis

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— In this compelling account of a man who lived, breathed, and survived under Japanese, Russian, South Korean, and American occupation. Hackchan Rhee and Marta L. Tullis commemorate his struggle to survive hardship and difficulty during World War II and the Korean War, concluding in his travel to America and his eventual citizenship there. Under Five Flags is a true account of Hackchan Rhee’s experiences under diverse government and political circumstances. The book will also be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair,

attended by numerous A-listers in the literary industry.

Having been born in Pyongyang, Korea, and after all the experiences he went through under numerous governments, Rhee has seen his fair share of people with the finer characteristics of humanity as well as those with undercurrents of malice, hostility, and misdirected thinking. Rhee’s experiences taught him the dangers of socialism and the desolation a “planned economy” has on society.

The authors, Hackchan Rhee and Marta L. Tullis have been married for almost 3 decades. Aside from having authored Under Five Flags, Hackchan Rhee has numerous professional accomplishments including the design of commercial and aerospace items while Marta Tullis has had a long career as a configuration analyst in the aerospace industry.

Copies of Under Five Flags are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online

bookstores.

Under Five Flags

Written by Marta L. Tullis and Hackchan Rhee

Kindle |

Paperback |

Audiobook |

PRESS RELEASE | FRANKFURT BOOK FAIR 2022

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.