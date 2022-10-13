Sustainable Trading industry association adds seven new members

Sustainable Trading Logo

Barclays, Liquidnet, Mizuho International, Rand Merchant Bank, Schroders, State Street and Telehouse sign up to support initiative for positive E S and G change

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Trading, the non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming environmental, social and governance (E, S and G) practices in the trading industry, today strengthens its membership network with the addition of seven new firms from across the trading industry.

Barclays, Liquidnet, Mizuho International, Rand Merchant Bank, Schroders, State Street and Telehouse are the latest names to join Sustainable Trading’s non-profit industry initiative, joining the 41 market-leading firms already active in their support of the non-profit cross-industry initiative. Together the members represent the full spectrum of financial markets trading participants and are committed to driving positive E, S and G change in both their organisations and across the industry.

Founder and Director Duncan Higgins said: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome such a diverse and prestigious group of firms to Sustainable Trading, as we continue to grow our global presence. We look forward to including them in the steering and working groups already in place, helping to define industry standards and accelerate the pace of change for E, S and G within the trading industry.”

Since its launch six months ago, Sustainable Trading has made significant progress. Participating members are sharing their valuable experience and expertise in three workstreams - exploring Environmental, Social and Governance opportunities within the people, process and technology that underpins financial markets - with the goal of defining a portfolio of best practices tailored to the trading industry.

Within the workstreams, specialist sub-groups are undertaking a detailed assessment of the practical issues currently being faced by the industry and researching good practices underway within member firms, as an input to the development of the industry best practices.

Sustainable Trading has also recently welcomed two Member Engagement Consultants to the organisation, who will support its delivery workstreams and work with both existing and prospective members.

Membership of Sustainable Trading is open to all financial market participants engaged in trading activity or providing trading-related services.

New Member Supporting Quotes

Jenner Sheldrake, Head of Business Development UK, Liquidnet: “We are excited to now be a part of Sustainable Trading and look forward to working with industry peers on finding pragmatic solutions to embed ESG practices into the industry. We have a great opportunity here. We're at a point where there is a chance to make material change, which all starts with having the right people in the room.”

Jon Cornfield, Head of Trading and Execution, RMB: “A firm belief in the power of financial markets to create prosperity for all is a cornerstone of our business strategy. Sustainable Trading offers a credible platform for fully exploring both environmentally friendly, as well as socially conscious, trading and market practices. We look forward to working with an esteemed peer group across different sustainability topics, to truly unlock the power of markets for the global good.”

Asif Godall, Head of Global Markets, EMEA, Mizuho International: “We recognise that we have an important role in the transition to a more sustainable future, for the benefit of our clients and the societies in which we operate. We are delighted to become a member of Sustainable Trading, demonstrating our commitment to integrating ESG factors across our business and taking action to drive change within the financial markets.”

Gregg Dalley, Global Head of Trading, Schroders: “Schroders purpose is to deliver the returns our clients need to achieve their long-term financial goals in turn we help them make a positive impact on the world. To do this ESG is embedded in our investment philosophy. We are very excited to join a number of our peers and Duncan Higgins as part of the Sustainable Trading Group to help set the standards for ESG best practice in financial markets.”

Takayo Takamuro, Managing Director, Telehouse Europe: “Telehouse is proud to join the Sustainable Trading initiative. As an industry, we have an important responsibility to ensure our operations today help support a safe and sustainable tomorrow for our planet, customers and communities. We are on an active ESG journey and look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders to drive positive change within the financial trading industry.”

About Sustainable Trading

Launched in February 2022, Sustainable Trading is an inclusive membership network driving positive change on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices within the financial markets trading industry. By fostering collaboration and harnessing industry expertise, we are mobilising the trading industry around a practical approach to ESG, facilitating the creation of a roadmap for long-lasting change that delivers shared goals, shared opportunities and shared values.

To find out more, visit: sustainable-trading.org