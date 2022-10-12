2022 Frankfurter presents Cognitive Strategies for Suicide Prevention, Addiction And Anxiety by William B. Pryatel

A ruminative work of an experienced psychiatrist on how to prevent suicide, addiction, and anxiety makes it to the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

This book presents a number of cognitive tools that can be used for suicide prevention, overcoming addiction, and helping with anxiety.” — William Pryatel

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— William Pryatel, MD, a professional psychiatrist for 39 years who has worked with thousands of patients throughout his career is now ready to share his expertise by immortalizing it through his book Cognitive Strategies for Suicide Prevention, Addiction and Anxiety. The book establishes several techniques which include techniques backed by science and those with the element of religion all the while tossing aside the old pathways of thinking. With the prevailing number of suicide cases from different parts of the world, it is no wonder that this book will also be exhibited at the upcoming 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair, the largest trade fair for books in the world.

Though the author explicitly puts forward that seeking advice from another health professional that is also an expert in the field, this adroit and faceted book of his imparts superior techniques in taking the first step toward a healthier and sound mind, proceeding and hopefully another skip towards an efficient suicide, addiction, and anxiety prevention. Contrary to the author’s science- based profession, Dr. Pryatel also showcases another side of himself as he successfully interweaves science and religion by giving readers a quick tour of his insights and perceptions of Buddhism and God and the role they play in effective suicide, addiction, and anxiety prevention.

“This book presents a number of cognitive tools that can be used for suicide prevention, overcoming addiction, and helping with anxiety. Cognitive in this context includes thought but also involves attention and will.” — excerpt from Cognitive Strategies for Suicide Prevention, Addiction and Anxiety

This immersive work is up for grabs at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Grab a copy now!

Cognitive Strategies for Suicide Prevention, Addiction And Anxiety

Written by William Pryatel, MD

Kindle |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the

needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the

best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s

team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed

to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed,

and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.