2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Thank You, God by Monique A. Frye

The Basics of Starting and Keeping a Prayer

I found out not many people knew how to start a prayer or know what to pray about. I am hopeful that this book will help start a prayer and maybe a conversation or at least something to think about.” — Monique Frye

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— What started as a simple bedtime tradition of praying after tucking in her children for bed, Monique A. Frye magnifies her reverence for starting a conversation with God as she features her book filled with different short prayers that apply to the different facets of our daily lives at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. Thank You, God, is a passionate prayer book that teaches children the value and basics of starting a prayer through easy-to-understand words of prayer and engaging illustrations.

The whimsicality of the illustrations paired with Frye’s words from the heart makes this book an enjoyable read. Don’t forget to grab your copy of the book, available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Thank You, God

Written by Monique A. Frye

