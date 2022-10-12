2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Finding joy in the Midst of Grief by Kay Thomson

A wife’s love and mourning put into words will be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

Years passed and life seemed normal. We continued to camp, fish, go on long walks, and do all the family things- birthdays, holidays, barbeques, and even multiple trips to Disneyland.” — Kay Thomson

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Kay E. Thomson goes intimate in a heartfelt memoir penned not only by an author who finds solace in putting into words her feelings and goes through her mourning phase behind her words and accounts but also by a devoted wife who lost her husband of over 4 decades to Parkinson's Disease and cancer. The combination of the 2 diseases both took their life and made their life tougher. Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief is steadfast in

being a comfort book for those who experienced and are experiencing grief as it goes to the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair for its most-awaited event exhibition.

“Years passed and life seemed normal. We continued to camp, fish, go on long walks, and do all the family things- birthdays, holidays, barbeques, and even multiple trips to Disneyland. My husband just became a little slower as the months passed.”

— Excerpt from Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief

This memoir walks readers into the tunnel of grief and the author’s stages of mourning and moving on after having lost her husband. Growing up in a humble Christian home in New Jersey and having a father who pastored the First United Methodist Church, Thomson believes that God does not allow things to happen without a reason and that the pain of losing her husband may be unimaginable, but God will always protect her and promises her a

brighter tomorrow.

“It is not easy to accept life when God takes something cherished from your grasp. As you read through the pages and the pathway traveled, you will find that God does not punish us; rather, He opens our hands and hearts to receive what He has for those of us who remain until our own journey comes to an end.”

— Kay Thomson

Finding JOY In the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God's Loving Grip Through Loss of a

Loved One

Written by Kay E. Thomson

