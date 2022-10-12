2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Think Like A Molecule By Chuck Champlin

A former Walt Disney executive’s relevant science book about the science behind a human’s thought and imagination gears up for the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

a perfect book for those who enjoy scientific and philosophical ventures, and non-fiction reads.” — The US Review of Books

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE- Tagged as “... a perfect book for those who enjoy scientific and philosophical ventures, and non-fiction reads...” by the Pacific Book Review and “... a unique perspective of what it means to think like a molecule...” by The US Review of Books, Chuck Champlin’s Think Like a Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought will be at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. This work explores the complexities of molecules and opens up readers' thoughts to the infinite possibilities it holds for a human’s creative mind.

This work is efficacious to those who are curious enough to know how molecules can fit into the big scheme of things and how they are possibly one of the factors in creating life and the thinking minds, possibly all on its own. This small book poses a grandiose celebration of the defying possibilities of power and the sneaking into the possibilities of human thought and imagination that may have or may have not normally crossed our minds.

Chuck Champlin is no stranger to exhibiting his works at some of the world’s most critically-acclaimed book gatherings, Think Like a Molecule, and one of his other works, Wand, is set to be exhibited at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair.

Get the chance to know more about the author and his works by grabbing a copy of the book, available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought

Written by Chuck Champlin

