2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Wand by Chuck Champlin

The relevance of electronic communication technologies serves as a midway for Champlin’s 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair exhibited work

As the novel progresses deeper, the cast of characters becomes more and more intertwined. However, the imagery of the black magic wand branded pen is universal.”” — Mihir Shah, The US Review of Books

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frankfurt, DE— Continuing his preceding successful book fair exhibitions, Chuck Champlin is yet again ready to take over Frankfurt Germany as he features his engaging work Wand at the upcoming 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. Wand, published by Authors Press, was originally submitted to the Ted Turner Tomorrow Award Competition almost 3 decades ago with a still prevailing relevance in the present times. Set in the late 1980s Los Angeles, this piece provides an easy-to-understand approach to the value of electronic communications technology and its role in effective community development by using

pen and television broadcast as his key insights.

Wand takes readers on an informative and engaging journey of Chris Walkman, a young man who is on a mission of making the world a better place with only $20,000 in his pocket and a destitute man as his co-pilot. Both of them set out to change things for the better all the while Chris is struggling to hopefully subdue a not-so-little-indiscretion at his previous job which is, unfortunately, becoming a bigger issue.

“As the novel progresses deeper, the cast of characters becomes more and more intertwined. However, the imagery of the black magic wand branded pen is universal: change can happen with just a thought, some movement, and conviction.”

— Mihir Shah, The US Review of Books

Chuck Champlin needs no introduction as he has always been a notable writer, philanthropist, and journalist on top of being a corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company. Champlin’s other work, Think Like a Molecule, still published by Authors Press, will also be featured at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. Think Like a Molecule gives rise to the thought that matter in the universe has seemingly created our

thinking minds all on its own.

Grab a copy of the book now! Available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and

other online book retailers.

Wand

Written by: Chuck Champlin

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.