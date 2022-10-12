The Pot Shop Your 24/7 Online Dispensary Ships Exotic Californian Strains Nationwide Express
EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of The Pot Shop, http://www.thepotshop.cc, a mail order marijuana company located in California, are pleased to announce that they have expanded their selection of Indica and Hybrid strains available. Some of these strains include the popular Gorilla glue Strain, Master Yoda OG, Biller Kimber OG, and Purple Punch OG. As more states are legalizing both recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries, there's been a growing demand for more strains especially Californian Grown Varieties. With many bills in congress regarding the Federal status of marijuana nearing resolution in the upcoming mid-term elections, United States citizens are now more open to the idea of Federally legalized marijuana for all 50 States. The Pot Shop fulfills some of this demand by servicing clients in Alaska for example where the distances are vast between cities. Sometimes these people in remote areas don't have any other option but receiving mail ordered packages. Other products offered by The Pot Shop include pre-rolls, edibles, and moon rocks.
With the positive health benefits of THC and CBD and medical research coming to light, Americans are more comfortable to try marijuana to help with ailments such as migraines, appetite loss, back aches, and sores. Traditional pain killers often have adverse health effects especially those in the opiate category. These varieties of strains of marijuana are filling in a need and choice for those who prefer more holistic and herbal treatments and remedies as opposed to traditional pharmaceutical pills.
A spokesperson noted, "With over 350 reviews and 4.4 Stars regarding our services and product selection on Trust Pilot. We hope to keep satisfying our customer with the best product, best value and speedy delivery customers have come to expect from The Pot Shop."
About The Pot Shop:
The Pot Shop offers high quality Californian grown marijuana and cannabis products that can be legally shipped to all 50 USA States with no rec card required. The products are shipped from California and sourced from different licensed farms and vendors to ensure the highest quality product and fair prices. Please visit https://thepotshop.cc/shop/ for more information and product descriptions.
Roy Smith
