'Ever Vigilant' for Entrepreneurs Lessons in Leadership
What does it take to build a multi-billion dollar Fortune 500 company? 'Ever Vigilant, Leadership and Legacy is a powerful story about achieving excellence.WASHINGTON,, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does it take to build a multi-billion dollar Fortune 500 company? How do entrepreneurial leaders become successful? Even legendary? 'Ever Vigilant, Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI' is a powerful story about winning and achieving excellence by author Dr. J. Phillip London. A patriot and former military officer, London became a legend in the United States government contracting industry. A true entrepreneurial visionary, his ability to see and respond to future trends catapulted him and his company into the stratosphere of success, landing CACI on the Fortune 500 list with over $5 billion in revenues and nearly 23,000 employees in 155 offices around the world.
As a pioneer in the government contracting industry, London built a small consulting company into a multinational information technology company to support some of the most important and critical national security priorities in America. Today more than 100 Federal agencies rely on CACI developed enterprise information systems. A leading expert on business ethics, Dr. London lays out his leadership philosophy and maps key traits that define entrepreneurial leaders, underscoring his belief that building a company of any size or significance takes big thinkers and thinking big. Leaders should:
- Create the vision, and identify opportunities.
- Be adamant about the need for entrepreneurial leadership, spirit, and teamwork.
- Insist on high standards, character, integrity, and a culture of doing the right thing.
- Be persistent and competitive in positive attitudes, offerings of solutions, and innovations.
- Recognize and reward people for great performance and achievements.
All of the book proceeds will be donated to various Navy organizations and charities. Barnes and Noble and Amazon are available for purchase and are endorsed by General Jack Keane, USA (Ret.), Roger Staubach, Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback, USNA '65, and Ambassador James S. Gillmor III.
The late Dr. J. Phillip “Jack” London’s memoir is about a rare and unique life well lived, tracing his journey from his childhood in Oklahoma to his graduation from the United States Naval Academy, followed by active military service to become a successful defense industry executive.
Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations. She is the President of her own consulting firm, where her work has included evaluating and developing potential customers nationwide for the development of new and expanded markets for companies ranging from private businesses to Fortune 100 corporations.
Dr. London has also conducted mergers and acquisition search work for private clients and corporations. As a consultant to CACI, she supported the company’s strategic mergers and acquisitions program, which resulted in the acquisitions by CACI of six companies totaling over $200 million in annual revenues. Dr. London was also a Strategic Advisor to the Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of CACI, Dr. J. Phillip London. She maintains leadership roles in a number of boards and organizations.
Dr. London has numerous professional publications to her credit, and was a co-author with Dr. J. Phillip London on his books Character: The Ultimate Success Factor and Profiles in Character: Sixteen Americans and the Traits That Defined Them. She was also a contributor to Dr. J. Phillip London’s book Our Good Name: A Company’s Fight to Defend Its Honor and Get the Truth Told about Abu Ghraib.
Many of Dr. London’s current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives. Dr. London created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history, its founders, and the civic duties within the American experience through her National American History and Founders month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
Eden Hill
Eden Gordon Media, LLC
+1 202-714-6014
email us here