Aurora Mental Health Center Reduces Time to Remission by 56% and Increases Access by 30% With Owl

Published case study demonstrates real-world results of measurement-based care improving quality of behavioral healthcare.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owl, a behavioral health technology company, today announced case study findings with Aurora Mental Health Center showing significant improvement in its behavioral health outcomes since using Owl.

The Colorado-based behavioral health organization’s goal with Owl is to improve efficiency and effectiveness of care by systematically tracking patient outcomes and using data insights to inform treatment.

The case study outlines the many benefits Aurora Mental Health Center has experienced since partnering with Owl, including:

-- Clients get better, faster: Clients who consistently use Owl to report their symptoms and outcomes experience 56% faster time to remission compared to those who do not.

-- Expanded access with existing resources: Owl gives Aurora Mental Health Center data insights to help understand when clients are in remission and recovery. The case study highlights, 30% of visits were for clients in recovery–demonstrating an opportunity to discharge or step-down clients from care to open appointments for people on their waitlist.

-- Clients are highly engaged: Aurora Mental Health Center achieves 87% patient engagement rate–reaching as high as 95% of clients completing all measures assigned to them.

“We believe that infusing measurement-based care into our practice with Owl and getting beyond just measuring outcomes gives the clinician the opportunity to actually use the data in real time to impact the outcomes of treatment,” said Kathie Snell, MA, chief strategy and operations officer of Aurora Mental Health Center. “We can also now look more broadly across our system and see the results of using measurement-based care in those outcomes.”

“The real-world results from our customers confirm the extensive clinical research that proves measurement-based care improves the quality of behavioral healthcare,” said Eric Meier, chief executive officer of Owl. “We’re proud to partner with Aurora Mental Health Center, a leading example of a data-driven, quality-focused organization.”

Read the full case study here https://www.owl.health/case-studies/aurora-mental-health-center-reduces-time-to-remission-by-56-and-increases-access-by-30-with-owl/.

About Owl: Owl’s measurement-based care platform goes beyond measuring outcomes. Rich, actionable data helps behavioral health organizations increase access to care, improve clinical outcomes, and more—all while using existing clinical resources. Leading organizations, including Ascension Illinois, Recovery Centers of America, and Aurora Mental Health Center, rely on Owl to expand access to care, improve clinical outcomes, and prepare for value-based care. Get better data, better insights, and better outcomes with Owl. Learn more at www.owl.health.

About Aurora Mental Health Center: Aurora Mental Health Center (AuMHC) is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) with a broad array of mental health services in Aurora, Colorado, operating six outpatient facilities and five residential facilities. Learn more at https://www.aumhc.org/.