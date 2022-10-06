Acute Behavioral Health Chooses Owl To Support Mission of Transforming Short-Term Residential Treatment for Young People

Better Data. Better Insights. Better Outcomes.

Innovative mental health organization selects market-leading solution to measure treatment effectiveness, expedite discharge, and monitor ongoing progress.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owl, a behavioral health technology company, today announced that Acute Behavioral Health, a provider of short-term residential treatment for youth and their families, has selected Owl’s measurement-based care platform to help transform care for youth with acute behavioral health issues.

By measuring and reporting on patient-reported outcomes throughout the length of treatment, Owl will support Acute Behavioral Health’s mission of providing intensive psychiatric care for youth outside of long-term residential treatment or acute psychiatric hospitals.

“We’re treating youth with acute mental health issues for 30-90 days to stabilize their symptoms with a focus on quickly reuniting them with their families,” said Mike McCulla, founder of Acute Behavioral Health. “It’s essential we measure treatment effectiveness and track patient progress throughout treatment–starting at admission and continuing after discharge. Owl does this for us.”

Establishing a baseline of symptoms when youth enter Acute Behavioral Health’s programs and tracking their progress throughout treatment will also lead to quicker discharges, allowing family reunifications to happen faster.

Acute Behavioral Health will also use Owl to support their business growth. McCulla explained, “We chose Owl because of the robust analytics and quality of evidence-based outcomes data it gives us. Owl helps us prove to our stakeholders that we’re effective in the treatment we’re providing.”

“The youth mental health crisis is one of the greatest challenges in behavioral health today,” said Eric Meier, chief executive officer of Owl. “We’re proud to work with Acute Behavioral Health whose services will truly make a difference in helping our youth now and in the future.”

About Owl: Owl’s measurement-based care platform goes beyond measuring outcomes. Rich, actionable data helps behavioral health organizations increase access to care, improve clinical outcomes, and more—all while using existing clinical resources. Leading organizations, including Ascension Illinois, Recovery Centers of America, and Aurora Mental Health Center, rely on Owl to expand access to care, improve clinical outcomes, and prepare for value-based care. Get better data, better insights, and better outcomes with Owl. Learn more at https://www.owl.health/.

About Acute Behavioral Health: Acute Behavioral Health specializes in providing psychiatric and behavioral health services to young people 21 and under. Its mission is to reduce the number of young people having to enter state custody in order to access out of home treatment by optimizing the capacities of Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities (PRTFs) to provide a full continuum of care. Learn more at https://acutebehavioral.com/.