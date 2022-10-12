2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Oh NO, Where Did He Go! by Kay Thomson

A story of how a Hermit Crab teaches children and adults that death is not the end of the line

Ever the expert in curating works that brings hope to those who are going through the process of mourning and grieving, Kay Thomson is back to take readers right through a deep-seated grieving process of losing a loved one in Oh No, Where Did He Go?: Understanding how children handle death and loss. Exquisitely illustrated by Thomson's very own granddaughter, this lighthearted work is a force to be reckoned with as it gears up for its

upcoming 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair feature.

Oh No, Where Did He Go? is based on true events shared at a memorial service with all the children being the author’s grandchildren in real life. The work centers on the story of how a Hermit crab teaches both children and adults about God’s immeasurable love that goes beyond death.

Kay Thomson and her late husband, Dale, were blessed with two beautiful daughters and 6 grandchildren. The then-husband and wife spent 25 long years teaching Sunday School: 21 years with middle schoolers, high schoolers, and then 4-year-old kids. Thomson also authored the books Journey to Joy and Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief.

Macey Donley, the person behind the book's eye-catching illustrations is Thomson’s granddaughter. who always had the affinity, love, and skill for art ever since she was a little kid.

The other person behind the success of Oh No, Where Did He Go? is Dr. Craig Kraft, a devoted husband, and father of four adult boys and the Executive Director of Outreach Canada. Dr. Kraft’s Hermit Crab and Grandpa Story roots in his love for Christ.

Oh No, Where Did He Go? is available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online

bookstores. Copies of the book are also available at https://www.kaythomsonbooks.com/

Oh NO, Where Did He Go!: Understanding how children handle death and loss

Written by Kay E. Thomson

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Audiobook |

