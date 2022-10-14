The Oakwood School is Celebrating a New STEAM Lab

The Innovation Lab is Ready for Students! SmartLab Workstation & Lesson Supplies

This fall, Oakwood students found a new learning experience waiting for them: Oakwood added a new Innovation Lab, a SmartLab from Creative Learning Systems.

These projects will allow students to master next generation skills like critical thinking, problem solving, communication, and collaboration.” — Dan Quensel

October 19, 2022. This fall, The Oakwood School Lower School and Middle School students found a new learning experience waiting for them. That's because Oakwood has added a new Innovation Lab, a SmartLab developed by Creative Learning Systems.

Dan Quesnel,Oakwood’s Head of School explains, “Students in the lab will engage in project-based learning activities covering topics including robotics, coding, circuitry, sustainability, and much, much more. These projects will allow students to master next generation skills like critical thinking, problem solving, communication, and collaboration.”

Quesnel added recognition and gratitude for support from Oakwood families, saying “This lab was made possible by the support of the following families: Jeff and Shannon Longshore, Robbie and Kristel McLawhorn, Russell and Anna Norris, Jeffrey Potter and Anna Imhoff, and Jim and Rachel Speicher. Their vision and generosity will benefit our current and future students for years to come, and we cannot thank them enough.”

To introduce how “learning is different” in the new SmartLab to the community, The Oakwood School is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony:

Wednesday, October 19 at 11:00 AM

Agnes Q. Monk Hall

4000 MacGregor Downs Road

Greenville, NC 27834

Parents, sponsors, students, and families will attend to celebrate this investment to provide every student at The Oakwood School access to STEAM learning experiences. “Adding a second Innovation Lab, expanding our STEAM offerings to our younger students, and founding Rho Sigma Omega (a national STEAM honor society recently founded at Oakwood) are additional steps forward in differentiating Oakwood as the best school in the area,” said Quesnel. “The addition of the new lab will also create more opportunities for our Upper School students in our existing lab as moving the sixth and seventh grade students to their new lab will free up scheduling space for us to offer level 3 STEAM classes in the Upper School. As part of the growth of our STEAM program, we will also be adding a new wind tunnel and a new laser engraver to the Upper School’s lab…Due to initiatives like the new lab, Oakwood was recently ranked by niche.com as the #1 STEM high school and the #1 overall K-12 independent school in the area.”

About The Oakwood School:

The Oakwood School is a PK3, PK4, K-12, coed, non-sectarian independent school setting the bar for a 21st Century education teaching the whole child through hands-on, experiential learning.

To learn more about The Oakwood School, visit theoakwoodschool.org.

About Creative Learning Systems:

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab® Learning, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab Learning’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world.

To learn more, visit: https://www.smartlablearning.com.