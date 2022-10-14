Idemia Identity and Security North America Partners with NextgenID's Trusted Services Solution
Partnership Focused on Leading-Edge Identity Solutions
This partnership enables us to deploy leading-edge solutions and capability sets into our offerings and allows us to focus on our clients and delivery more efficiently and cost-effectively”FAIRFAX, VA, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextgenID, an identity proofing, credential management, and e-government services company providing patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) solutions for low, medium, and high assurance identity levels has announced a partnership with IDEMIA Identity & Security North America in conjunction with the Identity Week America 2022 Conference that took place on October 4 and 5 in Washington D.C.
— Josh Hyde
The partnership brings the global identity technology leadership of IDEMIA together with the unique engineering, identity proofing, and services offered by NextgenID’s Trusted Services Solutions. In early 2021, the collaboration commenced with IDEMIA’s IDIQ award to NextgenID for design-build services of identity kiosks.
IDEMIA is now incorporating software from NextgenID to expand its identity proofing service and deliver a standardized product across business lines. A recent statewide Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) contract beginning in early 2023 was awarded to the companies based on advanced capabilities and lower costs. NextgenID’s robust platform of hardware portals, software, and call center services supports IDEMIA’s market-leading position in providing advanced identity proofing, credential activation, and credential management to federal and state government agencies nationwide.
“Working with a partner like IDEMIA allows us to bring forward advanced technologies and concepts, like SRIP to enhance Identity services and solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. Our intellectual property and expertise in high assurance identity environments is a primary need for IDEMIA’s government clients,” says Mohab Murrar, chief executive officer of NextgenID. The integrated solution supports self-guided and SRIP for any assurance level and credential type.
“This partnership enables us to deploy leading-edge solutions and capability sets into our offerings and allows us to focus on our clients and delivery more efficiently and cost-effectively,” commented Josh Hyde, senior vice president, business development at IDEMIA I&S. “The acceleration tools provided by NextgenID will allow us to bring a High (IAL-3) Assurance Identity Proofing solution to the general and to underserved segments of the population.”
Live demonstrations of the technology and the SRIP solution were available to visitors at IDEMIA's booth (#401) and NextgenID booth (#225) at the Identity Week Conference in Washington D.C.
About IDEMIA I&S North America
IDEMIA I&S provides industry-leading identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies throughout North America. Our mission is to deliver Identity with Integrity in both the physical and the digital worlds. Backed by a portfolio of more than 1500 patents our solutions authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions across a broad range of applications including security, travel, law enforcement and civilian identity. IDEMIA’s technologies have received top rankings for accuracy and fairness from the National Institute of Standards (NIST) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for its facial recognition solutions. Learn more at IdentityWithIntegrity.com.
About NextgenID
NextgenID creates cross-vertical, end-to-end, Identity proofing and enrollment solutions covering the entire trusted identity lifecycle for individuals, organizations, and IoTs. NextgenID worked extensively with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to create supervised remote, high assurance identity proofing standards that led to the publication of FIPS-201-3 and NIST SP800-63-3. Today, NextgenID leads the identity market in high assurance identity proofing and enrollment innovation for automated, proctored, and remotely supervised identity workflows.
Christopher Doherty
Director | Communications
+1 703 581 3402
christopher.doherty@us.idemia.com
Mike Horkey, CSO
NextgenID, Inc.
+1 530-306-3189
mike.horkey@nextgenid.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
NextgenID - What is Supervised Remote Identity Proofing?