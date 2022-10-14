Luminarts Cultural Foundation Raises nearly $1.3 Million For 10th Anniversary
Chicago-based arts and culture organization celebrates with signature event at renowned Arts Club of Chicago.CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminarts Cultural Foundation (Luminarts), a first-of-its-kind organization supporting exemplary young artists through its competitive programs that offer financial awards, artistic opportunities, and mentoring, raised nearly $1.3 million culminating with a 10th-anniversary gala, Next begins Now, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at The Arts Club of Chicago.
Luminarts’ 10th-anniversary campaign, spearheaded by Dr. Sally Metzler, raised $1,022,000. Next begins Now, Co-Chaired by Emily and Daniel North, raised more than $240,000 with additional contributions expected throughout the remainder of the year. A “fund-the-need” paddle raise, facilitated by Alyssa Quinlan of Hindman Auctions, raised more than $75,000 in under 10 minutes.
Next begins Now took place at The Arts Club of Chicago in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood and featured an elegant dinner and cocktail reception attended by 200 guests and Luminarts Fellows. Notable guests included Executive Chairman and Founder of Clayco United States Commissioner General overseeing the USA Pavilion at Expo Dubai Bob Clark, Chairman, and CEO of Wintrust Commercial Banking John McKinnon, former President General Manager of Midwest Market at Cigna Corp. Michael Phillips, and Northstar Family Office President and Luminarts Immediate Past President Bill Richards. The event’s Host Committee was Co-Chaired by Mary and Lionel Go, 2021 Next begins Now Co-Chairs.
Next begins Now, with Presenting Sponsors Clayco and Wintrust, featured performances, studio visits, and readings by Luminarts Fellows, Chicago's most outstanding, emerging artists. Next begins Now was emceed by Luminarts Board member and former Board president Frank De Vincentis. Wintrust Commercial Banking President John Dvorak and CRG President Shawn Clark gave remarks.
Entertainment included performances by Luminarts Fellows including Kenthaney Redmond, Alyssa Allgood, and Kenny Reichert, Qi Kong, Denis Vélez, and Alexander Hersh. Ian Koziara, who is performing a title role at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, performed virtually. Works by Fellows in architecture, visual arts, and creative writing was presented on video.
Next begins Now was photographed by Bruce A. Williams of Open Mind Images and Laurie Fanelli. A complete photo array with captions is available here.
For a decade, Chicago’s most talented classical composers and performers have competed for Luminarts’ prestigious Fellowship awards. A Luminarts Fellowship marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to a Fellow’s craft. In addition to the initial $10,000 award, Fellows gain access to professional and creative resources and additional project grants for 10 years.
About Luminarts Cultural Foundation
Luminarts Cultural Foundation (Luminarts) cultivates Chicago’s vibrant arts community by supporting exemplary young artists through its competitive programs that offer financial awards, artistic opportunities, and mentoring that bridge the gap between education and career.
Luminarts welcomes talented young artists of all social, economic, and cultural backgrounds. As a young visual artist, musician, vocalist, or writer from the Chicago area, we invite and encourage you to compete for grants, and creative opportunities, and to become Luminarts Fellows.
Luminarts Cultural Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Visit Luminarts.org for more information or to contribute.
