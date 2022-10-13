Registration Opens for 2023 National Child Nutrition Conference
National CACFP Sponsors Association opens registration for premier annual child nutrition event.ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for the 2023 National Child Nutrition Conference. This year the National CACFP Sponsors Association is hosting the conference in sunny San Diego, California, and we can’t wait to see you there. The National Child Nutrition Conference is the premier annual event held by NCA, bringing together professionals from child care centers, home providers, sponsoring organizations, school districts, afterschool programs, Head Start programs, Food Banks, tribal nations and State Agencies.
Register by November 30th for the lowest possible rate—only $329. Check out our conference page for the complete pricing table and registration deadlines. The 2023 Conference will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego from Tuesday-Thursday, April 11-13, 2023, but we have additional training opportunities available on Monday and Friday as well.
Child nutrition community members who are unable to make it to San Diego can register for the Virtual 2023 National Child Nutrition Conference and receive three days of virtual training from April 11- 13, 2023. Those who attend in person will automatically have access to virtual programming.
There’s so much to learn, see and do the week of the conference. Here are just a few of the things we’re looking forward to most:
Boardwalk 5K Fun Run/Walk: The 5K can be completed at your convenience at any point during the conference, but we encourage you to get together and complete the 5K with your fellow attendees! There are no race bibs, balloons or starting horn, so you can make your 5K experience as leisurely or competitive as you would like. A $20 registration fee is required to receive a race medal.
Scholarships: Fifteen scholarships, valued at over $22,000, are available from The National CACFP Sponsors Association for NCNC23. Each scholarship includes conference registration, four nights lodging at the conference hotel, and up to $300 toward transportation costs. Fifteen additional scholarships will be awarded to attend the conference virtually.
USDA Sessions: The USDA is planning to present more than a dozen sessions! They’ll be covering topics from Menu Planning to Serious Deficiency Process to Milk Requirements.
Conference Workshops: In terms of education, this year is shaping up to be our best conference ever. We’ve got dozens of workshops across several topical tracks. They’re too numerous to list here, but we can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and learn. Check out pages 6 to 23 of our conference brochure to see what we mean!
Preconference and Post conference Academies: These conference add-ons are available a la carte and can help you take a deep dive into specific topics within the CACFP.
General Session: We can’t wait to feature Rear Admiral (Ret.) Frank Ponds and Stacy Dean, MPP, Deputy Under Secretary for USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, at our general session. This year’s general session is focused on motivating and reminding us why we work to support our nation’s most vulnerable populations.
All who are part of the child nutrition and CACFP community are invited to attend the National Child Nutrition Conference. Visit the conference page or read the conference brochure to learn more.
Since 1986, National CACFP Sponsors Association has served as a national platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community. The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available.
