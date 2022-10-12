CertiPath TrustVisitor, partners with NextgenID’s Trusted Identity Services and SRIP Solution
Visitor Management is a critical component of an overall security posture and having a real-time solution that supports high assurance level environments is a primary need for our government clients”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextgenID, an identity proofing, credential management, and e-government services company providing patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) solutions for low, medium, and high assurance identity levels, and CertiPath, an innovator and leader in high-assurance identity, credential, and access management services for highly regulated environments, announced a partnership at the Identity Week America 2022 Conference that was held on October 4-5, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.
The integration of the two platforms will enhance security and flexibility for government agencies and commercial businesses that require a solution that incorporates real-time identity proofing and credential validation for physical access to their infrastructure by local and remote visitors. NextgenID’s solution provides a robust platform of hardware portals, software, and call center services to support advanced identity proofing, credential activation, and credential management. Users of TrustVisitor can utilize the NextgenID solution to identify and authenticate themselves and any previously issued credentials as a seamless part of the TrustVisitor pre-registration and check-in process.
“Integration with CertiPath’s TrustVisitor will be an excellent example of NextgenID’s extensible solution. Visitor Management is a critical component of an overall security posture and having a real-time solution that supports high assurance level environments is a primary need for our government clients,” says Mohab Murrar, CEO of NextgenID. The integrated solution supports any credential assurance level and credential type.
“NextgenID’s solution allows for complex tasks to be self-service. This translates to far greater lobby efficiency, even in the most tightly controlled facilities. Our aim is to accelerate the adoption and use of high assurance credentials for physical access control to sensitive facilities. Users will be able to pre-register, check-in, and check out on the same portal unit, providing increased security, greater efficiency, and user satisfaction. At the same time, lowering costs and reducing wait times,” said Jeff Nigriny, Chief Executive Officer of CertiPath. No other COTS Visitor Management System has integrated with a High (IAL-3) Assurance Identity Proofing solution.
About Certipath
Certipath was founded in 2004 to solve one of the most challenging problems in online security: determining whether a digital identity validly represents a person or “thing” requesting access to a network. Trusted digital identities are critical to the security of networks, data, and facilities. The heart of CertiPath’s success is our unparalleled experience creating innovative, scalable products and services that ensure the highest levels of validation for digital identities that attempt to access customers’ networks.
About NextgenID
NextgenID creates cross-vertical, end-to-end, Identity proofing and enrollment solutions covering the entire trusted identity lifecycle for individuals, organizations, and IoTs. NextgenID worked extensively with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to create supervised remote, high assurance identity proofing standards that led to the publication of FIPS-201-3 and NIST SP800-63-3. Today, NextgenID leads the identity market in high-assurance identity proofing and enrollment innovation for automated, proctored, and remotely supervised identity workflows.
