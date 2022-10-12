Putting Entrepreneurs in Position: 2022 Boss Elites Awards Honors Angie Ange

Angie Ange, Boss Elites Awards Honoree Angie Ange, Boss Elites Award Recipient

Angie Ange's growth is merely strategic. Reaching new heights means elevating others along the way. The fourth annual Boss Bash honors that at 2022 Boss Elites.

Being a BOSS of a business or organization is not for the faint heart, as it requires dedication and passion. Being successful is based on the work you put in and how hard you go with it.” — Twanita Dozier