CarepathRx Announces Home Infusion Partnership with Yale New Haven Health
CarepathRx to provide comprehensive home infusion services to the Yale New Haven Health System patient population across five hospitals.
The opportunity to collaborate with CarepathRx will enhance patient care through access to home infusion solutions not previously available.”MERCER ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) to provide comprehensive home infusion services to the health system’s patient population. This partnership will allow YNHHS to extend its reach into the home setting with services including intake, nursing, billing, reporting, and analytics.
— LeeAnn Miller, VP, Chief Pharmacy Officer, Yale New Haven Health System
“CarepathRx is excited to partner with Yale New Haven Health to facilitate the expansion of patient access to home infusion therapies,” said Keith Crawford, Chief Strategy Officer, CarepathRx. “An enticing option for patients and providers, alike, home infusion is safe, effective, and can increase the quality of life for patients, while minimizing health care costs.”
Yale New Haven Health, headquartered in New Haven, Conn., serves as the state’s largest healthcare provider. The network is made up of five hospitals dedicated to various services that include cancer centers, a psychiatric hospital, an ambulatory services division, and more.
“The opportunity to collaborate with CarepathRx will enhance patient care through access to home infusion solutions not previously available,” said LeeAnn Miller, VP, Chief Pharmacy Officer, YNHHS.
About CarepathRx
CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 20 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.
Keith Crawford, Chief Strategy Officer
CarepathRx
keith.crawford@carepathrxllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other