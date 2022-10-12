Carroll County, Indiana, Staff Streamline Work Orders with Municipal Asset Management Software
Carroll County, IN, staff to use Cartegraph municipal asset management software to inventory assets, track work, and make data-driven infrastructure decisions.INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carroll County, IN, staff were tired of putting pen to paper for their sign and stormwater work orders. They knew they needed a better way to monitor the condition of their infrastructure assets, complete digital work orders, and track data to guide spending decisions. The answer was Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software.
Carroll County, known for its covered bridges and rich history, is located between Indianapolis and Gary. Staff had been using manual processes to manage signs and stormwater assets, such as basins, culverts, manholes, and pipes. They needed a more reliable, efficient system. They chose Cartegraph.
With Cartegraph , staff will be able to plan, assign, complete, and report on work orders through the easy-to-use software that guides staff through the process, ensuring they capture correct and complete information. Using the Cartegraph mobile app on their phones or tablets, staff will be able to enter notes, attach photos, and schedule follow-up tasks. The best part: Cartegraph offers flexibility should the County decide to expand its use to other departments or types of infrastructure.
Carroll County joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that tap into Cartegraph's asset management and work order management software to better manage their assets, track work, optimize space, and spend smarter.
About Cartegraph
Cartegraph, an OpenGov company, builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and critical infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities, and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.
