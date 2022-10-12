Dept. of Ag Reminds Seniors and WIC Participants to Utilize Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Benefits by October 31

DOVER, Del. (October 12, 2022) — While the hustle and bustle of summer may be over, Fall is the perfect time to get out and visit Delaware farmers’ markets and on-farm markets to access fresh fruits and vegetables. Many of these venues will be open until right before Thanksgiving; however, the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) reminds seniors and WIC participants with Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers to spend these by October 31.

“We see a pretty even balance of residents who participate in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs visiting farmers’ markets versus on-farm markets,” said DDA Marketing Specialist Kathy Jackson. “When shopping at a farmers’ market, participants have many more choices because more vendors are selling at these sites. On the other hand, some of our participants prefer to have the ability to shop at their local farm on the day that suits their schedule best. Depending on the family farms involved at each location, the variety of Delaware Grown fruits and vegetables will vary.”

In the Fall, customers will find lots of apple varieties, pumpkins, cabbage, beets, broccoli, cauliflower, autumn squashes, lima beans, sweet potatoes, kale, radishes, green beans, chard, baby bok choi, tomatoes, sweet corn, microgreens, lettuces, potatoes, garlic, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and fresh herbs. Senior participants are also able to purchase honey.

The following locations participating in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs are still open and accepting vouchers:

New Castle County

• Bellevue Farmers’ Market, Bellevue Community Center, 510 Duncan Road, Wilmington, Fridays 3–7 p.m. / May 6 – Oct. 28

• Carousel Park Farmers’ Market, Carousel Park, 3700 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Fridays 2–6 p.m. / May 6 – Nov. 18

• Co-Op Farmers’ Market, Newark Shopping Center, 230 E. Main Street, Newark, Sundays 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. / May 1 – Nov. 20

• Glasgow Park Farmers’ Market, Glasgow Park, 2275 Pulaski Highway, Newark, Thursdays 3–7 p.m. / May 5 – Oct. 29

• Food Bank of Delaware Farm Stand, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, Mon., Tues., Wed. & Fri.: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Highland Orchards Farm Market, 1431 Foulk Road, Wilmington, Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Market at Coverdale, 543 Way Road, Greenville, Fridays: 2 to 7 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kent County

• Fifer’s Farm & Country Store, 1919 Allabands Mill Road, Wyoming, Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Twisted Steel Cattle Company, 14255 S. DuPont Hwy, Harrington, Every Day, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sussex County

• Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market, Lewes Elementary School, 800 Savanah Road, Lewes, Saturdays 9 am-noon / Oct. 1 – Nov. 19

• Rehoboth Beach Farmers’ Market, Grove Park adjacent to Lighthouse Circle, Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. / May 3 – Oct. 25

• Riverwalk Farmers’ Market, Riverwalk Park, South Walnut Street, Milford, Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. / May 7 – October 29

• Adkins Produce, 32008 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Every Day, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Evans Farm Produce, 9843 Seashore Hwy, Bridgeville, Every Day, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• Little Wagon Produce, 2667 Seashore Hwy, Greenwood, Every Day, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Magee Farms Lewes, 33761 Westcoats Road, Lewes, Every Day, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Magee Farms Selbyville, 34857 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, Every Day, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Parsons Farm Produce, 30381 Armory Road, Dagsboro, Every Day, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• TS Smith and Sons, 8877 Redden Road, Bridgeville, Every Day, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The purposes of the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs are to provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, cut herbs, and honey (seniors only) from farmers’ markets and on-farm markets to women, infants over four months old, and children who receive WIC Program benefits, to low-income seniors, and to increase the consumption of agricultural commodities by aiding in the expansion and development of local farmers’ markets.

To learn how to handle, store, and prepare healthy meals with Delaware Grown produce, visit https://delawaregrown.com.