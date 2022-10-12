DHHR Awarded Funding to Promote the Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health was awarded $1,678,044 over five years in federal funding for the West Virginia Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program, an initiative serving adults with serious mental illness who have co-occurring physical health conditions or chronic diseases and adults with a substance use disorder (SUD).

“This funding will allow for the full integration of primary and behavioral health care, improving overall wellness and physical health of adults with a serious mental illness and individuals with SUD,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.

Through partner providers, Seneca Health Services Inc., Southern Highlands Community Behavioral Health Center, and United Summit Center, the program will offer integrated care services related to screening, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental and SUD and co-occurring physical health conditions and chronic disease to residents of Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, McDowell, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Upshur, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.​