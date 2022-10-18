On November 1st, Dermatology Partners Starts November Healthy Skin Month by Hosting a FREE Skin Cancer Screening

Dermatology Partners - West Chester Skin Cancer Screening Event Dermatology Partners - West Chester Board-certified Physician Assistant Jessica Borderieux, MPH, PA-C

Dermatology Partners will be Hosting a FREE Skin Cancer Screening in West Chester on November 1st

November is Healthy Skin Month and what better way to get your skin checked out then to attend a FREE skin cancer screening at Dermatology Partners – West Chester” — Dermatology Partners

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November is Healthy Skin Month and what better way to get your skin checked out then to attend a FREE skin cancer screening at Dermatology Partners – West Chester. Dermatology Partners – West Chester invites you to stop in for a quick, in-person check to see how your skin is doing!

The screening will be held on Tuesday, November 1st at Dermatology Partners – West Chester, located at 606 E Marshall Street, Suite 107, West Chester, PA 19380.

You will meet with a dermatology physician assistant from the practice of Sarah Todd, MD, Chester County Hospital Dermatologist. Jessica Borderieux, MPH, PA-C is a board-certified physician assistant who treats patients of all ages. She enjoys many aspects of medical dermatology including educating patients on the importance of sun protection and skin care, acne, pigmentary disorders, and preventative skin care screenings.

The event is a skin cancer screening only. Any care necessary based on the evaluation will require an appointment which will be made in the office. No other condition will be evaluated during this visit.

To schedule, call (610) 738-2300 or visit https://bit.ly/3UMq4zr to schedule online. You can also scan the QR code.

Jessica Borderieux, MPH, PA-C is accepting new patients, insurance is accepted, and immediate appointments are available at our West Chester office if you may need something else evaluated or treated. To schedule an appointment, please call us at (610) 436-8440 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest-growing dermatology practice with 28 offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.