National Coalition for Safe Schools Appoints New Executive Director Dr. Sherry Earle
The National Coalition for Safe Schools (NCSS) has named Dr. Sherry Earle as its new Executive Director.MONTPELIER, VT, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Coalition for Safe Schools (NCSS), a national movement founded by U.S. teacher leaders who are committed to ensuring schools are safe for students to learn, has named Dr. Sherry Earle as its new Executive Director.
Earle is a lifelong educator who has taught in urban and suburban school systems in mainstream education, gifted education, and special education classes for over 30 years. She earned her Ph.D. in Gifted Education from Kent State University. Earle has spent the last fourteen years as a teacher and administrator in Newtown Public Schools. The district is home to Sandy Hook Elementary, which experienced a mass shooting in 2012.
“We are thrilled to have Sherry as our new Executive Director. There is no doubt her experience, knowledge, and compassion will act as a catalyst for advancing the mission of our organization,” says Mark Vondracek, President, NCSS. “She joins us with a clear vision on how to move this organization forward by connecting teachers with the resources they need to help address the root causes of school violence in order to prevent them before they occur.”
Earle will be focused on building relationships with other like-minded organizations and stakeholders who support violence prevention and leading an effort to build an online service for teachers to use in identifying resources they can use in the classroom.
“I am honored to be part of this movement for safer schools, surrounded by inspiring educators from all over the nation. When everyone in the room has the same passion and drive for change, unbelievable things can happen,” says Earle.
About NCSS
The National Coalition for Safe Schools (NCSS) is a growing national movement founded in 2018 by the U.S. Global Teacher Prize Ambassadors (US GTPAs) and other teachers who are committed to creating safer and healthier schools and communities. Our mission is to empower America’s educators to play a leadership role in bringing practical, effective approaches directly into classrooms and school communities that focus on the needs of the whole child in order to proactively address the root causes of violence and other negative outcomes.
NCSS provides teachers and students access to high-quality SEL resources and training and mental health services. Placing an emphasis on the health and welfare of the whole child and the creation of positive learning environments will lead to a reduction in acts of violence at school and in the community. We work for a future where every school and community is a safe and healthy place to learn, teach, work, and play.
Funding and in-kind support for NCSS is provided by National Life Group and LifeChanger of the Year, with additional support from Teach To Lead and the Varkey Foundation.
Kevin Gould
Stryker-Munley Group
+1 774-545-5142
kgould@strykermunleygroup.com