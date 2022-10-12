STRIVE Names Quiwintre Frye as Executive Director of STRIVE Birmingham

Quiwintre Frye, Executive Director, STRIVE Birmingham

A proven nonprofit leader in Birmingham, Frye spearheads STRIVE’s newest site in Birmingham, Alabama

Quiwintre will provide invaluable insight into how STRIVE can best establish our role in the region and partner with employers to develop new pathways of economic opportunity for Birmingham residents” — Phil Weinberg, STRIVE President & CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRIVE, the leading national workforce development agency serving people who face the biggest societal barriers to employment and economic empowerment, announced the appointment of Quiwintre Frye as Founding Executive Director of STRIVE Birmingham. STRIVE’s expansion to Birmingham will increase the organization’s national presence to 13 cities. Mrs. Frye was carefully selected after an extensive search to identify a standout leader from across the Greater Birmingham region.

“Quiwintre's passion and demonstrated commitment to provide Birmingham's citizens with a better career pathway makes her an excellent fit for bringing STRIVE's proven model to Birmingham,” said Jared Weinstein of the Overton Project, a key local investor and champion for bringing STRIVE to Birmingham. “I'm thrilled she has agreed to take the reins and am excited for the impact Quiwintre and STRIVE will have for the city.”

Mrs. Frye is an accomplished nonprofit leader and passionate advocate for Birmingham residents with a deep commitment to developing the power of education and economic opportunity. Mrs. Frye joins STRIVE from the Birmingham Education Foundation, where as Director of Programming & Operations, she led efforts focused on college and career success for Birmingham students.

“I am excited to join the STRIVE team and to serve Birmingham in this new capacity,” said Mrs. Frye. “STRIVE programming has a near four-decade track record of successfully serving individuals and their communities with proven solutions to the cycle of systemic poverty and access to the necessary tools and opportunities that lead to achieving upward mobility and the building of generational wealth. Every city in America needs a STRIVE in their corner, and I could not be more proud to be spearheading STRIVE Birmingham.”

A lifelong educator, Quiwintre previously served as Manager of Community Partners for Woodlawn High School at the Woodlawn Foundation and as Program Manager at Girls Inc of Central Alabama. She started her life-long journey of educating youth as an 8th grade Algebra teacher for Birmingham City Schools. A graduate of University of North Alabama, Quiwintre has lived in the Birmingham area for the past two decades with her husband and three sons.

“Quiwintre is precisely the type of leader we look for when we lay roots in a new city,” said STRIVE President & CEO Phil Weinberg. “Her high-impact tenure serving the residents and families of Birmingham will provide invaluable insight into how STRIVE can best establish our role in the region and partner with employers to develop new pathways of economic opportunity for Birmingham residents. We aim to expand where our unique approach and targeted services are needed most, and it is equally essential that each new site is led at the local level by well-established leaders who have deep ties and understanding of the community.”

“Quiwintre represents everything that STRIVE Birmingham could ask for in a founding director,” says J.W. Carpenter of Prosper—Birmingham’s cutting-edge coalition of community, civic, and business leaders committed to creating a more vibrant and inclusive economy. “STRIVE Birmingham is poised to be a national leader in building an inclusive workforce for the future, right here in Alabama. With Quiwintre’s experience and expertise leading the charge, I have no doubt that they will have a phenomenal and long-lasting impact that will forever change the narrative for the working people of Birmingham.”

STRIVE Birmingham was announced in June of 2022 and will launch classes in spring 2023 of STRIVE's signature Career Path program. Grounded in evidence and proven practice, Career Path includes a dynamic combination of curricula, job readiness training, coaching and occupational skills for students to build the hire-ready toolkit that employers demand. Strong employer partnerships inform the program and ensure graduates start careers with opportunities to advance. Given the high industry demand of the region, this pilot program will offer an on-ramp to careers in healthcare, and STRIVE will be a key partner in the Birmingham Region Health Partnership, supported by the Good Jobs Challenge. Long-term support and wrap-around services ensure conditions for success in the classroom and beyond.

STRIVE (www.strive.org) is a national workforce development leader that for more than 38 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant employment barriers. STRIVE’s proven program model moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and economic empowerment. Headquartered in East Harlem, New York and operations in 13 locations, STRIVE has helped more than 85,000 individuals prepare for career success through employment programs geared toward adults, young adults, and those with involvement in the justice system.

