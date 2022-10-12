Grangers Road to be Re-Opened in Monroe Township, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road), that was closed for construction in Monroe Township, Snyder County, is planned to be re-opened later today.

In early September, Grangers Road was closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 south, while the contractor constructed a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 south onto Grangers Road. The contractor was able to complete the work as scheduled and is now preparing to re-open that section of Grangers Road by the end of the business day on Wednesday, October 12.



This work was completed as part of the Southern Section of the CSVT project. Other work currently progressing on the southern section includes tree clearing, earthwork near Mill Road and Penn's Drive, and construction of a cast in place box culvert near Eleventh Avenue. Major earthwork involving blasting is planned to begin this winter. Utility companies are also relocating their facilities at various areas throughout the project to accommodate future CSVT work.



