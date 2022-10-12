Cresa NY Organizes 2nd Annual “Building Better for the T2T Foundation”
Cresa Managing Principals Pirot, Sabesan and SVP Zeccardi host commercial real estate and construction industry event to benefit first responders and vetsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 300 members of the commercial real estate and construction industries gathered at 48 Lounge in Midtown Manhattan for the Second Annual Building Better for the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation event. Organized by Cresa Managing Principals James A. Pirot and Peter Sabesan and Senior Vice President Ron Zeccardi, it included a host committee made up of colleagues and friends spanning both industries. The four-and-a-half-hour fundraiser, garnered more than $150,000 in sponsorships and individual donations within the first two weeks of its announcement, plus additional silent and live auctions donations at the site.
“What an extraordinary honor to host our Second Annual ‘Building Better’ event,” said Mr. Pirot. “It was an overwhelming success and a true validation of the commitment of our CRE community in its support of America’s heroes.”
The host committee, which met weekly throughout the summer and up until the event, was responsible for arranging the venue, preparing invitations, designing the donation pages and other assets, and sending out invitations. The group included: Jennifer Meilan, 71 Visuals; Linda Alexander, Alexander+Segan Communications; Rob DiMarco, C&C Technology Group; Marielle Fisk, Cardio Partners; James A. Pirot, Peter Sabesan, and Ronald Zeccardi, Cresa: Alfonse Amore, Cushman Wakefield; Eli Nichtberger, JLM Decorating; Desmond Burke; Firequench; Alex Constantin, Heritage Realty Services; Barry Sunshine, Janover LLC; Scott Smith, Lawrence Environmental; Tom Krol, M&S Mechanical; Brian Earley, Metropolis Group; Nancy Lara, QBS; Eric Toth, Sher Del Transfer; Marc Spector, FAIA, Spector Group; and Jack Oehm, Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.
The evening included moving tributes from T2T Board Director Jack Oehm and Mr. Pirot, whose son is a Lieutenant in the FDNY. They were joined by guest speaker Robert Pennington, one of the twelve Green Beret officers sent to Afghanistan shortly after the 9/11 attacks to train local militia in the fight against Al Qaeda. Mr. Pennington, whose heroics were featured in the 2019 film, “12 Strong,” regaled the crowd with details of the mission and reminded everyone of the importance of recognizing the sacrifices of first responders and troops.
Added Mr. Sabesan, “We must never forget the heroism of so many men and women who keep us safe and protected. The contributions of our CRE community will continue to grow and everyone is already rolling up their sleeves to prepare for next year’s event!”
# # #
About Cresa
Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, visit www.cresa.com.
About Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation
The Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation was founded by Frank Siller in honor of his brother, Stephen Siller, a firefighter in Brooklyn Squad 1 who perished during the collapse of the World Trade Centers after the attack on September 11, 2001. Since its inception in 2002, the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation has committed more than $250 million to programs helping the families of fallen and injured first responders and veterans.
Pictured (l-r): Jack Oehm, Ret. Battalion Comm. FDNY and Board Member, T2T Foundation; James A. Pirot, Cresa; Peter Wright, Ret. Captain FDNY; Robert Mulligan, Ret. Lieutenant, FDNY
