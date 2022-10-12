Submit Release
SERVPRO Accelerates its Services in Response to Unprecedented Ian Damage

Mike Stahl SERVPRO Storm Damage & Remediation Experts

Mike Stahl, Chief Marketing Officer, SERVPRO

SERVPRO - Cleanup and Restoration

SERVPRO - Damage and Remediation

Economic damage at well over $100 billion

We have mobilized more teams and resources than in any other recent time -- to address the damage and remediation needs in Florida and the Carolinas.”
— Mike Stahl
GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many things are clear. This storm caused significant damage and recovery will be long and tedious. From communities being turned to rubble to immense amounts of water damage, now is the time for the people of Florida and the Carolina’s to get a helping hand.

SERVPRO’s Disaster Recovery Team has been deployed to the affected areas bringing hundreds of crews from across the nation to help with recovery efforts. Response times are expected to be longer than usual due to the extreme volume of the storm damage. “Hurricane Ian is one of the largest and most impactful storms Florida (and the US) has experienced in recent years and possibly all of its history,” said Mike Stahl, Chief Marketing Officer, SERVPRO. “We have mobilized more teams and resources than in any other recent time -- to address the damage and remediation needs in Florida and the Carolinas.”

SERVPRO was built on the idea of serving others and to help as many home and business owners as possible. While they can’t control the impact of a storm, they can provide solutions to water, wind, and fire damage and help control cleanup and restoration.

Even though the storm has passed, safety is still a concern. In many cases, it’s best to leave storm remediation to the experts. They have the equipment and knowledge to clean up damage left behind by Ian with the tools, resources, and manpower necessary.

###

About SERVPRO®
For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation, and construction services. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,000 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

Sara Spohr
10x digital
sspohr@10xdigitalinc.com

