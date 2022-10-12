COVID-19 Daily Update 10-12-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 12, 2022, there are currently 848 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,455 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Randolph County, and a 92-year old female from Wayne County.

“Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination means completing the initial series and receiving the most recent booster dose,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Boosters help optimize your immunity against the virus and its variants.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (11), Berkeley (62), Boone (7), Braxton (10), Brooke (21), Cabell (24), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (4), Fayette (14), Gilmer (3), Grant (2), Greenbrier (16), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (6), Harrison (43), Jackson (9), Jefferson (33), Kanawha (60), Lewis (13), Lincoln (6), Logan (39), Marion (27), Marshall (11), Mason (14), McDowell (9), Mercer (42), Mineral (18), Mingo (14), Monongalia (28), Monroe (15), Morgan (22), Nicholas (8), Ohio (14), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (11), Preston (14), Putnam (16), Raleigh (40), Randolph (5), Ritchie (2), Roane (11), Summers (4), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (7), Upshur (8), Wayne (15), Webster (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (40), Wyoming (25). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the

WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator

, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit

vaccines.gov

,

vaccinate.wv.gov

, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19

testing locations page

to locate COVID-19 testing near you.