Alternative Utility Services becomes a Montgomery County, MD Benchmarking Ambassador
AUS joins Montgomery County Maryland in supporting their climate goals by providing energy benchmarking services as a benchmarking Ambassador.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part of the City Energy Project, Montgomery County represents the first ever Building Energy Use Benchmarking and Performance Standards (BEPS) policy to be implemented at the county level. BEPS have been established by Montgomery County to increase energy use transparency, establish performance levels and work towards the climate goal to be carbon neutral by 2023.
In 2022 the Montgomery County, MD benchmarking law was amended by Bill 16-21. The amendment drops the benchmarking square footage threshold to 25,000 gross square feet and add multifamily and previously exempted building types like warehouses and self-storage facilities. Group 4 multifamily properties 250k+ GSF must begin reporting calendar year 2022 data by June 1, 2023. Group 5 multifamily properties 25k – 250k GSF must begin reporting calendar year 2023 data by June 1, 2024.
Ambassadors complete training on the law and Energy Star Portfolio Manager. AUS also holds a designation required to complete the verification requirement and is an Energy Star Partner with over 625 benchmarks.
Alternative Utility Services, sister company to Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC, is active in all cities, states and counties that require energy benchmarking including Chicago, Evanston, Seattle, Michigan and Minnesota. AUS specializes in multi-tenant properties including office buildings, strip malls, hotels, senior living facilities, condos, apartments and townhomes.
Collecting building energy consumption data sets a performance baseline that gives you a close look at how your building compares to other similar buildings. It also shows you the potential energy savings if you put into place efficiency improvements.
“Benchmarking is the first step in reducing your carbon footprint” added Jenna Buehre, Program Administrator, “But AUS can use that footprint and develop energy strategies for reducing energy costs and decarbonization through our access to the Energy Savings-as-a-Service funding platform.”
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
Jenna Buehre
Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
+1 262-248-0930
email us here