International Light + Building 2022 Exhibit Held in Germany

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Messe Frankfurt company launched Light + Building Autumn Edition 2022 from October 2-6 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The exhibit welcomed 1,531 participants from 46 countries.

The Light + Building event is one of the world’s biggest re-occurring international trade fairs created for manufacturers from the lighting, electrical engineering, home and building, and technology sectors. This year’s special edition focuses on how electrification and digitalization offer a large potential for saving around 40% of energy in the building sector.

Several halls were dedicated to exhibitors and their innovations, like SOLUM and their smart lighting solutions, Aurora Lichtwerke and their lighting systems, Schreder and their holistic lighting solutions, and more. There were also halls dedicated to workshops and seminars to provide education and spread new information about the subject of lighting.

The five-day exhibit was organized by Messe Frankfurt and held in one of its facilities. Messe Frankfurt is a world-renowned trade fair congress and event organizer with its own exhibition grounds. The organization has 2,500 employees at approximately 30 locations and has several subsidiaries including Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, Messe Frankfurt UK Ltd., Messe Frankfurt Middle East, Messe Frankfurt Mexico, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, and South African Show Services.