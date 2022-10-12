Tomorrow Foods renews program with ucrop.it to show traceability and transparency in their plant-based protein solutions

This is the second consecutive campaign, aiming to synergize the sustainability efforts of diverse stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again, Tomorrow Foods has chosen ucrop.it, the agricultural technology company that transforms sustainable crop practices into simple and profitable Crop StoryTM, to trace production processes and increase scalability in supplying to the growing demand of consumers who choose quality, traceable, sustainable foods.

"Last year, we had our first experience with ucrop.it and we have had excellent results. We want to continue offering our clients and consumers certainty when it comes to agricultural practices of crops, with which our products are made, and guaranteeing environmental sustainability throughout the processes. ucrop.it also allows us to support product differentiation based on their origin," Agustín Belloso, Tomorrow Foods CEO, said.

In this new campaign, Tomorrow Foods will utilize ucrop.it’s platform to measure and record the carbon footprint, as well as register and trace lentil, chickpea, green and yellow pea crops grown in Argentina, used to produce plant-based solutions offered to the food industry. Argentine Farmers participating in the Tomorrow Foods program offered through ucrop.it will gain access to additional business benefits. Moreover, by promoting climate-smart agriculture, Farmers also reassert their commitment to environmental care by telling their Crop StoryTM.

"ucrop.it assists farmers in telling the story of their agricultural practices to boost digital connections with companies, such as Tomorrow Foods, which value and reward sustainability efforts. Our platform enables digital agreements that benefit all stakeholders: farmers and producers get favorable business conditions and additional monetary incentives, and companies marketing crops (and/or finished products made out of said raw material) can meet consumer expectations in a traceable manner. ucrop.it promotes sustainable farming in a scalable way throughout the agricultural value chain," Marcos Botta, ucrop.it Co-Founder and CIO (Chief Innovation Officer), stated.

For Tomorrow Foods, using tools such as ucrop.it and new technologies that highlight farming efforts to streamline processes pair with humanity's current main challenge: feeding a growing population while mitigating negative impacts of climate change. Along with the present paradigm change, the use of the ucrop.it platform adds to Tomorrow Foods efforts to collaborate with sustainable producers certified by the Argentine No-Till Farmers Association, through its ASC seal (Certified Sustainable Agriculture). This way, consumers can be assured that Tomorrow Foods products meet quality standards and are aligned with their sustainability values and expectations.

About ucrop.it

ucrop.it is an Argentine digital platform that transforms sustainability into a simple, achievable, and profitable process. Its name comes from a wordplay: "you crop" and the term "it", which refers to the technology provided by the digital solution that helps improve sustainable crop processes and certainty. With free access for producers, ucrop.it enables easy recording and traceability of sustainable crops in a safe and confidential environment, due to the use of blockchain technology. ucrop.it was founded in 2018 by Diego Hoter (CEO/Co-Founder), Matías O’Keefe (CTO/Chief Technology Officer), and Marcos Botta (CIO/Chief Innovation Officer). As a leading Argentine start-up in the sector, it also provides services in Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, and the United States, where they have opened a Business Development Office.

Distinguished as one of the three most innovative start-ups in South America by the international financial center Abu Dhabi Global Market, ucrop.it was selected as one of the winners in the "Sustainable Agtech Challenge" of the United Nations Environment Programme for its contribution to developing more sustainable farming. Furthermore, ucrop.it was a finalist of the "Radicle Carbon & Soil Challenge", an initiative that aims to invest in and support the most innovative agro-technological solutions; it was chosen by John Deere as one of the 7 companies participating in the "Startup Collaborator 2022" program to develop innovative solutions focused on sustainability; and it was the winner of "Acelerar España" program, a philanthropic initiative of Acelerar España foundation that helps promote the internationalization of Argentine start-ups in Europe.

About Tomorrow Foods

Tomorrow Foods produces and markets sustainable plant-based protein systems to the global food and beverage industry. Thus, it helps its clients to launch new, tasty, healthy, and sustainable plant-based products in a simple and agile way.

With a vertical integration approach from regenerative agriculture to food, the company aims to expand the plant-based sector in Latin America, while levering the continent's biodiversity and soil potential for efficient and sustainable production.

www.tomorrowfoods.com