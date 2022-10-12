Charity Go Dharmic Hosts: The Salt Ride A Movement For Ahimsa (Non-Violence) Action For The Environment

Go DHARMIC & ANNUAL SALT RIDE Go Dharmic Go Dharmic Love All Feed All

An opportunity of an 8-day cycle to experience rural India & spirituality with culture, folk-life & tradition

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, and the Salt March in 1930, UK Charity Go Dharmic hosts The Salt Ride, an opportunity to experience rural India and spirituality firsthand with culture, folk life, and tradition. The event is an all-immersive- 8-day cycling experience, where the charity and fundraisers will ride approximately 384KM following the route of Mahatma Gandhi’s famous Salt March to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity’s environmental campaigns. The journey will retrace the historical independence movement, starting in Sabarmati Ashram, Gandhi’s religious retreat, and proceeding down towards the coastal village of Dandi.

Go Dharmic’s Founder & Chairman, Hanuman Dass, conceptualized this event in 2018 as an initiative to connect the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, namely for ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) for the Environment. To date, the annual event (since 20199 has had over 1000 individuals, from around the globe, cycle the 350+KM for our planet. The charity would like to raise more awareness, and increase climate action and is calling individuals to come forward to fundraise and make an immediate significant change for planet Earth!

"Protecting our planet is the greatest social activism the world needs today. This is the dharmic work that is required. By cycling across Gujarat, following the footsteps of the salt march which helped create social change through non-violent civil disobedience. Back then, people made salt. Today we need to plant trees and live and breathe the idea of non-violence." -Hanuman Dass, Chairman & Founder, Go Dharmic

With funds raised, Go Dharmic will:

• Plant 2 million trees at the Dharma Forest in the Sunderbans;

• Grow GD’s Ahimsa and the Environment Campaign: creating awareness and promoting non-violence for our planet

• Support a whole host of environmental projects and campaigns, including food distributions and disaster relief, in climate-affected areas, advocacy work for dietary change and the reduction of animal agriculture, and environmental education at schools across India

Riders of this event will enjoy visits and tours of ashrams and temples along the route and have first-hand experiences of connecting with students of local schools who have been aided by Go Dharmic’s work. They will also visit a tree plantation connected with villages via home-cooked meals and heartfelt stories. Points of attraction include Sabarmati Ashram, River Mahi Sagar, The Statue of Unity, Dandi Beach & Shree Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple in Jumbusar Gujarat.

For those who are interested and would like to partake in this event for non-violent action for the environment email: events@godharmic.com or for those who want to SIGN UP HERE

For Press on further information & interviews, please contact:

Lili Gusto

Head of Public Relations

+44(0)7903829846

lili@godharmic.com

Editor’s Notes:

About Mahatma Gandhi & The Salt March:

Thirty-five years before Dr. Martin Luther King marched from Selma to Montgomery, a 60-year-old Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led dozens of his followers on a journey from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, in a peaceful protest against an archaic British ‘Salt Tax’ law. Gandhi hoped to bring worldwide attention to the growing Indian independence movement by highlighting the injustice of Britain’s colonial salt laws, which forbade Indians from producing or selling their own salt. The Salt March, also known as the Dandi March began on March 12, 1930, near Gandhi’s religious retreat in Sabarmati Ashram, and proceeded some 384 KM southward over 24 days toward the coastal village of Dandi. Along the final stretch crowds of thousands gathered to watch Gandhi and his followers deliberately break the law by evaporating seawater to make their own salt.

About Go Dharmic:

International humanitarian and environmental charity, Go Dharmic: www.godharmic.com, brings people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Go Dharmic was started in 2011 by Hanuman Dass, who created the platform to promote universal compassionate action. Inspired by the concept of ‘Dharma’, the charity has over 3000 volunteers globally and works tirelessly as an ambassador of peace across the globe through extensive campaigns for Environmental Action, Poverty Alleviation, Education, Plant-Based and Organic Diets, and Crisis Response. The founding philosophy is to “Love All. Feed All. Serve All.”

Go Dharmic has 5 offices: London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Ahmedabad (India), Kolkata (India), and Georgia (USA).

Go Dharmic Impact Figures:

10 million+ Meals Distributed Globally

101+ School Libraries Built in India

40,000+ Books Distributed

72,000+ Children have benefited from Go Dharmic’s various Education, Sanitation, and Food Campaigns

70,000+ Trees Planted

10,000+ Hot Meals Distributed in Kyiv, Ukraine, to those unable to Evacuate

2,000+ Food, Medicine, and Hygiene Packs were Distributed to Refugees fleeing Ukraine

500+ Indian Civil Servants' Medical Checks Performed

14+ People’s sight restored with Cataract operations

Go Dharmic has worked on campaigns in the U.K., India, Nepal, Morocco, Lebanon, Uganda, Nigeria, Cuba, USA, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Australia.

You can find out more about everything going on at GO DHARMIC and see all CAMPAIGNS HERE

