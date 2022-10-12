IDENTI’s ‘Snap & Go’ heralds the next generation of item capture at OR Manager 2022

IDENTI Medical Data Sensing LOGO Snap & Go Image Recognition for Product Safety- by IDENTI Medical

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDENTI Medical announced that its patent-protected Snap & Go image recognition technology, will be showcased at Hybrid OR, at the Denver OR Manager Conference 17-19th October 2022. IDENTI was recently presented with the ‘Best New Product Innovation Award 2022’ by Frost & Sullivan for this innovative point-of-use data capture solution.The future of surgical charting will also be demonstrated at Booth 325 – so don’t miss the chance to see how Snap & Go’s computer vision technology captures full item data in just 3 seconds!OR Managers need the right toolsOR Managers will be looking for innovative tools that help them to reduce costs and automate time-consuming tasks - and ‘Snap and Go’ fits right into this category. It takes the admin burden off of nurses, automating the process of identifying and digitally recording items used in surgery onto the EMR.Snap & Go – Capture 100% utilization at POUSnap & Go uses computer vision technology at the clinical interface, with nurses simply needing to take a quick ‘snap’ of product packing – then the managing system does the rest. IDENTI’s cloud software is powered by AI technology and machine learning, and connects to a global SKU database. Fully interoperable, Snap & Go documents UDI and achieves full charge capture for ALL types of supplies - including items not on the Item Master, such as trunk stock, and small consumables such as nuts, bolts and screws.Reduced costs and an end to lost revenueThe benefit is clear 100% POU item capture closes the supply chain loop and enables the maintenance of a reduced and balanced inventory. But more than that, accurate usage data results in complete billing and full reimbursement.Total Sense Smart CabinetIn addition to Snap & Go, Perioperative leaders can also see IDENTI’s Total Sense Cabinet at booth 325. This new-generation implant cabinet enables OR Nurses to quickly locate all items needed for surgery – saving hours of time previously spent hunting down supplies. It’s the easy way to manage implants, providing real-time visibility, automated re-stocks and safety alerts.IDENTI Medical provides cutting edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the medical inventory supply chain. The combination of smart tools and sophisticated cloud software gives healthcare providers the ability to more effectively manage high-value inventory in their surgical spaces.

Snap and Go by Identi Medical