Fireworks to Return to Marina Bay to Usher in the New Year, First Time Since the Pandemic

The iconic Marina Bay Singapore Countdown (MBSC) will be back this year-end and we’re inviting you to ring in 2023 with us!

SINGAPORE, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year-end, crowd-favourite fireworks will return to illuminate the Marina Bay skyline as part of Singapore’s biggest countdown event, Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023. With an exciting lineup of activities, this year’s Countdown will bring back an immersive and fun-filled experience for revelers, as Singapore ushers in a new year with renewed hope and exuberance.

Presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 will bring back the highly anticipated fireworks display after a two-year absence due to safety measures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Come 31 December, members of the public will be able to view the fireworks at midnight from around the Bay to welcome the new year.

Lineup of other exciting programmes

STAR ISLAND, the multi-sensory fireworks musical extravaganza, will also be returning to The Float at Marina Bay. Replete with artisanal fireworks, dazzling performances, pyrotechnics and state-of-the-art technologies, the ticketed show promises a thrilling and memorable experience for spectators. For the first time, the STAR ISLAND experience will also extend to the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza with a special pre-show activation. More programme and ticketing details will be announced on www.starisland.sg soon.

In partnership with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) and Giving.sg, Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 will present Share the Moment – a series of light projection shows on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and the Merlion in the last week of December. With the theme “City of Good”, Share the Moment will feature never-before-seen original artworks by students from local educational institutions, which celebrate acts of giving both big and small, and depict a vision of Singapore where individuals, organisations and leaders come together to give their best for others.

At the Bayfront Event Space, The Show Master, a premium entertainment arm by Uncle Ringo, will present The Great Bay Fiesta from 1 December, comprising three highlights. The entertainment show, The Great Cirque des Cascades, will showcase brand-new circus stunts for thrill-seekers, while The Great World Carnival will feature rides and games which pay homage to the historic Great World Amusement Park and offer visitors a glimpse into Singapore’s leisure and entertainment scene in the 1920s to 1970s. In addition, The Great Food Fiesta will feature over 30 food stalls with unique and exclusive offerings.

Visitors can also swing by After Hours @ The Lawn, a lifestyle hub featuring larger-than-life games and playsets, F&B booths, entertainment offerings and a chill-out zone with a perfect view of the fireworks. Over at The Promontory, music lovers and fans of popular artistes can soak in the festive mood at Mediacorp’s Let’s Celebrate 2023 countdown concert. Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay will present free performances at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre and Concourse for all to enjoy.

With the plethora of experiences being lined up, there will be something for everyone at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023. As Singapore emerges from the pandemic, join us to welcome the new year with gratitude in our hearts and confidence in the future.

Full details of the various programmes and activities* will be announced in the coming months. Visit www.marinabaycountdown.sg for the latest information and updates.

* Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) may be required for various events. URA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and prevailing guidelines together with our event partners and relevant agencies.