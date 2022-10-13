Disrupt-X and TEKTELIC form strategic partnership to offer End-to-End IoT Solutions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a UAE-based IoT Platform provider and TEKTELIC a leading supplier of Carrier Grade LoRaWAN Gateways, Devices, Sensors and Applications, signed an MOU to offer the market End-to-End IoT Solutions for public operators, business and enterprises.

TEKTELIC has been developing 3G-5G Carrier Grade Base stations, custom wireless products and IoT solutions since 2009. TEKTELIC IoT solutions are designed to meet excellent radio performance, high quality and availability, and operates lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). TEKTELIC offers the largest and best performance portfolio of LoRaWAN Gateways, Devices and Applications that are easy to deploy, operate and maintain.

Disrupt-X is an End-to-end IoT Solution Platform provider that is technology and hardware agnostic. Disrupt-X offers over 30 readily available IoT use-cases, and working to deliver 55+ use-cases by the end of 2022. Disrupt-X is focused on development of the End-to-End IoT solutions for Industrial, Commercial and Residential sectors by utilizing the best technologies, most innovative products, and working with most capable partners globally.

Disrupt-X and TEKTELIC formed a strategic partnership offer ready to deploy End-to-end IoT Solutions to a wide market. Disrupt-X will be using the TEKTELIC Cloud Servers in the MENA market. Moreover, TEKTELIC will be offering Disrupt-X IoT platform, that already integrated most of TEKTELIC IoT Devices and Solutions, to TEKTELIC clients globally. To help TEKTELIC customers test and use TEKTELIC IoT solutions, Disrupt-X will develop a separate UI to be used by TEKTELIC, its leads and customers. Furthermore, Disrupt-X will offer TEKTELIC portfolio of Carrier Grade Gateways, Devices, Sensors in the MENA market.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Asim Sajwani, President and Founder for Disrupt-X said, “Expanding our portfolio of LoRaWAN based IoT solutions has always been in our pipeline and with this strategic partnership we aim to leverage the capabilities of the robust IoT hardware and gateways from the TEKTELIC team which has always been very supportive and reliable. We will be working hand in hand for promoting the TEKTELIC solutions in the MENA region and our IoT platform will be promoted for the solutions worldwide”.

Mr. Roman, President of TEKTELIC said, “TEKTELIC believes the mass IoT adoption will only happen when the suppliers start offering its customers fully integrated IoT solutions that are ready to be deployed at scale. Partnering with Disrupt-X allows TEKTELIC to offer its customers End-to-end IoT solutions that incorporated TEKTELIC Devices, Sensors and Applications”.

The Disrupt-X platform hosted on AWS using Intel’s architecture offers full-stacked solutions which can be scaled from a single asset level to city level. The platform can be hosted in the Cloud, On-Premise or Hybrid. Disrupt-X offers fully integrated End-to-end solutions, including Mobile Applications. The Disrupt-X IoT Platform will allow public operators, businesses and enterprises monitor all integrated use-cases under one platform. The platform features will allow users to constantly monitor their assets, generate alerts at customizable thresholds, provide custom and scheduled reports, view customizable dashboards, integrate with WhatsApp/Email/SMS/call alerts, set up administrator and user groups permissions and much more. The solutions come with customer configured Mobile Applications to make it simpler, efficient, and cost effective monitor their assets. The readily available Plug-and-play IoT use-cases are available for purchased directly from the Disrupt-X Marketplace where customers can immediately use the IoT solutions. Disrupt-X offers APIs for 3rd Party Integration and White Labelling for in the Cloud or On-Premise hosting options.