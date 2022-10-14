Celebrity Pedicurist Gloria L. Williams Opens Footnanny Foot Spa at Rodeo Collection, Oprah Winfrey is the First Client
Media Mogul Oprah Winfrey was the first client in Celebrity Pedicurist Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny Foot Spa flagship location in Beverly Hills.
Footnanny Foot Spa, located in a discreet area inside the Rodeo Collection, is modern with clean lines and great energy.
Celebrity Pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, founder of the Footnanny Brand, is renowned for her one-of-a-kind world-class treatments.
The Footnanny Foot Spa official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for November 1, 2022. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse is confirmed to attend.
I’m so proud of Gloria aka Footnanny who started giving me pedicures 20 years ago. She opened a foot spa on Rodeo Drive. I was the first to sit in the chair and now that chair is open for all of you.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Footnanny Foot Spa founded by Gloria L. Williams, creator of the Footnanny brand, is the latest business to open at the impressive The Rodeo Collection, one of the most iconic locations to experience "the essence of the best of all the shopping centers of the world,” in Beverly Hills, California. The Footnanny Foot Spa official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for November 1, 2022. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse and other notables are scheduled to attend.
— Oprah Winfrey, global media leader and philanthropist.
Footnanny Foot Spa flagship location has modern clean lines creating a Zen-inspired environment. Equipped with air purifiers, aromatherapy fragranced room, and the Belava custom-made pedicure chair, the spa is tucked away from the stressors in the world.
Just ask Footnanny's number 1 client, Oprah Winfrey who paid a last-minute visit to the new location. "I’m so proud of Gloria aka @footnanny who started giving me pedicures (and happy feet) in Chicago 20 years ago. She then came to California to start her own business from scratch and is now opening a foot spa on posh Rodeo Drive," said Oprah Winfrey, the internationally known television pioneer, awarding-winning producer, magazine founder and editorial director. "I was the first to sit in the chair and now that chair is open for all of you. Congratulations sis, I celebrate your vision and perseverance."
After Ms. Winfrey's treatment, she posted on her social media. "I was driving home, and my phone was blowing up! I asked SIRI to call my brother. Once he answered I said are we in a world crisis? I said my phone is blowing up with notifications and I can’t look down while driving," said Williams. "Finally, I pulled over to see what was happening and @Oprah made this surprise post on her @instagram. Well then Jesus took the wheel and guided me home. I am filled with joy and gratitude that Oprah has always believed in me."
Winfrey posted about her Footnanny experience and support of her pedicurist on Instagram and Facebook, and it went viral with more than 300,000 views combined and 50,000 comments. "Thank you @Oprah for being my first client to sit in my brand-new custom-made Belava pedicure chair," said Williams. "I was waiting patiently on Rodeo Drive for the Universe to align and naturally bring you into the Footnanny Foot Spa flagship store at the Rodeo Collection. I know my business neighbors thought I was crazy for not scheduling any appointments, but I think they get it now." Williams had leased the desirable space 6 months ago but had not officially opened until now.
Known for providing her long-list of closely guarded celebrity clientele with "Wellness Beyond the Pedicure," Williams has garnered impressive accolades including making the annual much-anticipated Oprah's Favorite Things for 8 years in a row and a 5-star rating on Amazon.
"I did my research and selected the best furniture, equipment and my Footnanny and new BodyNanny products for my clients," said Williams. "I am one of the first salons in Beverly Hills to offer a complete foot analysis using a high-tech Aetrex 3D foot scanner that will indicate where my clients would be prone to foot discomfort or pain. Then I can provide my clients with customized treatments and products for better health and wellness." Footnanny Foot Spa services are by appointment only.
