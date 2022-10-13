Marriage and Family Non-Profit, Live the Life South Florida, Raises the Roof with Chicago Based, Project H.O.O.D.

Project H.O.O.D. CE, Pastor Corey Brooks, and Live the Life Executive Director, Lisa May

The two organizations united in their collaborated missions to provide necessary skills and tools as alternatives to neglect, poverty, and hopelessness.

The only way we’re going to create real change is to repair our communities from the inside out with necessary programs like the ones Live the Life is putting into practice in South Florida.” — Pastor Corey B. Brooks, Founder and CEO Project H.O.O.D.

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding common ground in tackling the impact of the broken family structure on our society, Live the Life South Florida has introduced its relationship curriculum to Project H.O.O.D. for use in their Community Health and Wellness Programming. This effort allows Live the Life South Florida to expand its mission to changing families from the inside out on a national level. Through adopting five of Live the Life’s educational programs, Project H.O.O.D. hopes to gain real, scalable insight into how restoring the black family might positively affect important issues in their immediate South Side Chicago community.Pastor Corey Brooks is the founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and founder and CEO of Project H.O.O.D. Communities Development Corporation which was developed in 2011. Pastor Brooks’ efforts received national acclaim when he spent 94 days living on the roof of a rundown motel, facing subzero temperatures, fierce winds, and dangerous wind chills, missing out on the holidays, the comforts of home, and the company of his family. Within three months he raised enough money to buy the building and tear it down. The land is now earmarked to be the location of a $35 million state-of-the-art community center. To date, Project HOOD has raised over $19MM and have garnered over 20,000 new donors from across the nation. Like Live the Life South Florida, Project H.O.O.D. provides coaching and skills training through community programs, focusing on ending the cycle of poverty, violence, and incarceration by providing alternatives to crime, neglect, and hopelessness.Live the Life South Florida strengthens marriages and families through healthy relationship education beginning in middle school and continuing through senior adults. Since 2013, Live the Life South Florida has provided their programs to Broward County’s public and private schools and churches. They’ve translated their popular Adventures in Marriage curriculum into four languages to broaden the reach through South Florida’s multicultural landscape. Additionally, they’ve expanded their student courses in Broward Schools to over 45 schools, serving over 30,000 children.“By mending the fragmentation of families, we can reduce poverty, homelessness, incarceration, addictions, domestic violence, and many other social issues,” said Lisa May, Executive Director of Life the Life South Florida. “Bringing our programs to Chicago will ensure the resulting change will be measurable on a much larger scale.”The two organizations will introduce their collaboration to South Florida at the Live the Life Fundraising event, Rooftop Revelations , on November 3rd at 6:30 pm inside the Galleria Mall event space. Pastor Corey Brooks will be the event’s featured guest speaker and announce their combined mission and plans.“Lisa May and I knew our organizations were destined for this type of collaboration since the day we met,” says Pastor Corey B. Brooks, founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and founder and CEO of the not-for-profit Project H.O.O.D. Communities Development Corporation. “The need is clear. The only way we’re going to create real change is to repair our communities from the inside out with necessary programs like the ones Live the Life is putting into practice in South Florida.”###About Project H.O.O.D.Project H.O.O.D. provides mentorship, skills training, and community for residents on Chicago’s south side, intending to end the cycle of poverty, violence, and incarceration by providing alternatives to crime, neglect, and hopelessness. The 501 c(3) organization is dedicated to ending the cycle of poverty, violence, and incarceration by designing and building a first-of-its-kind community center for Woodlawn residents. For more information, visit www.projecthood.org About Live the LifeLive the Life South Florida is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit dedicated to strengthening marriages and families through healthy relationship education programs from middle school to senior adults. We are educators, coaches, and pastoral counselors. For more information, visit www.livethelifesoflo.org

Project H.O.O.D. Rooftop Revelations with Pastor Corey Brooks and Lisa May - talking about Fort Lauderdale event