The Inlet at Seabrook Island Names Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty Exclusive Broker for its Townhomes

The Inlet at Seabrook Island The Inlet at Seabrook Island Aerial Marjorie Stephens Michelle Almeyda-Wiedemuth Seabrook Island Aerial

Leading Lowcountry real estate affiliate to oversee sales for 11 luxury townhomes thoughtfully built to reflect the island’s natural surroundings

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty , a renowned expert in luxury real estate throughout the South Carolina and Georgia Lowcountry, has been named the exclusive broker for The Inlet at Seabrook Island , an intimate collection of just 11 new-construction townhomes designed to honor the island’s coastal heritage.Developed by Seabrook Island resident Paula Murphy in collaboration with her son, architect Keith Murphy of Island Architects , The Inlet reflects a vision of sophisticated island living, blending elegant design with a conscientious approach to development. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2025, with the first homes expected for completion in fall 2026. Official sales for The Inlet will launch January 15, 2026, marking the start of a limited offering within Seabrook Island’s private community.Nestled within Seabrook Island’s gated enclave, The Inlet offers residents thoughtfully crafted three- and four-bedroom homes ranging from 2,330 to 3,239 square feet. Each three-story residence includes a private elevator, two-car garage, and dedicated golf cart parking, along with refined finishes such as quartz countertops, gas fireplaces, and White Oak hardwood flooring. Designed as a natural extension of Seabrook Island’s lifestyle, the community provides a retreat where modern comforts meet timeless Lowcountry character.“As residents of Seabrook Island, this project is deeply personal to us,” said Paula Murphy, co-developer of The Inlet at Seabrook Island. “Partnering with Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, a team that shares our respect for the island’s character and community, ensures The Inlet will be represented with the same care and integrity that guided its creation.”Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty brings more than 40 years of experience marketing luxury properties across the Lowcountry, with a proven track record of success on Seabrook Island. Year to date, the firm has closed more than $805,670,944 in sales and ranks as the number three producing brokerage on the island. As the exclusive Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate in the market, the firm connects The Inlet with a powerful global network of qualified buyers.Local Seabrook Island residents and realtors Marjorie Stephenson and Michelle Almeyda-Wiedemuth will lead sales for The Inlet, combining deep local knowledge with a personalized approach to coastal real estate. Stephenson, a top-producing realtor on Seabrook Island since 2018, is recognized for her attention to detail, service-first mentality and strong client relationships. With a well-rounded background in property management, marketing and sales, she expertly guides clients seeking an elevated buying experience. Wiedemuth, brings over two decades of luxury marketing, public relations, and business-ownership experience from The Hamptons and New York to her exclusive focus Lowcountry real estate. Having personally designed, built and now resides in her own home on Seabrook Island, she offers clients rare, firsthand expertise in every stage of coastal development, from architectural review and contractor selection to navigating the unique demands of barrier-island construction. Renowned for her reliability, trustworthiness and dedication to lasting relationships, Wiedemuth is passionate about delivering the same joy and fulfillment she has found in authentic Lowcountry living.“We are proud to represent this extraordinary project, which balances brand-new construction with Seabrook Island’s unparalleled sense of place,” said Ruthie Ravenel, CFO of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. “The Inlet offers a rare opportunity, with exclusive residences in a highly sought-after community that values preservation, privacy, and the beauty of the natural environment.”Construction will be led by David E. Looper & Company, in collaboration with Island Architects, ensuring The Inlet’s design remains true to Seabrook Island’s natural beauty and architectural heritage.To learn more about The Inlet at Seabrook Island, contact 843.723.7150 or visit https://www.theinletseabrook.com ###About Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International RealtyServing the Lowcountry for more than 40 years, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty has closed over $3 billion in real estate sales. Joining the Sotheby's International Realty brand in 2007, the company has taken its local market expertise and expanded into the international arena through a close partnership with the Sotheby's Auction House and a powerful referral network across affiliate offices worldwide. As of fall 2024, the brokerage supports over 100 agents throughout its markets of Charleston, Savannah, Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort. To learn more about Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, visit www.danielravenelsir.com

