R3 Anti Aging in Scottsdale Now Offering Lunchtime Facelift for Half Off

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Anti Aging & Medspa in Scottsdale AZ is now offering the revolutionary Lunchtime Facelift for 50% off as a grand opening special. The procedure, which R3 has pioneered, allows patients to look at least 10 years younger in less than the time it takes to eat lunch.

A surgical facelift involves risk, general anesthesia, downtime and costs $15,000 to $30,000. The Lunchtime Facelift on the other hand, involves no surgery, no general anesthesia, and only cost $899 after the discount. The procedure includes as many PDO threads as needed to achieve the desired aesthetic effect. The threads dissolve after a year, with collagen being laid down and continuing to keep the facelift effective for upwards of three years.

With R3's providers serving as Faculty on the procedure at R3 Medical Training's CME courses, patients can rest assured they will be in the best hands for the short procedure. The Scottsdale PDO thread lift procedure has truly changed the way patients are able to receive a facelift without going under the knife.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "The procedure is fast and unbelievably effective. Want to look at least 10 years younger and make all your friends jealous? The Lunchtime Facelift is for you!" The Lunchtime Facelift is a nonsurgical facelift using absorbable PDO threads that will lift sagging tissue of the face, minimize wrinkles, tighten skin and have your friends jaws drop! No longer are the celebrities' secrets a secret. Not only do threads lift the skin, they also combat aging in another way: by provoking the body's "healing response" and causing the body to direct large surges of collagen to treated areas.

R3's Medical Director Dr. Geneva Worthington has performed thousands of the procedures. It's virtually painless, and patients can easily go back to work if desired right away. The all inclusive price still allows providers to customize the amount of cosmetic threads, the type and area for placement to give the best outcome. In addition, patients can benefit from the other services at the clinic, including Scottsdale Botox services, fillers, exosomes and PRP therapy as well.

For those who would like to take advantage of the amazing offer for the Lunchtime Lift at the best Scottsdale Medspa, simply call R3 Anti Aging at (833) R3-AGING to schedule the free consultation.

