R3 Anti Aging & Medspa Opens 7000 Square Foot Office in Scottsdale Arizona

R3 Anti Aging Lounge Modern Exam Rooms

R3 Anti Aging & Medspa has opened a 7000 square foot office in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Troon North located medical clinic offers a broad array of services.

Our providers pioneered the Lunchtime Facelift so patients can achieve a nonsurgical facelift in less than one hour. Patients look at least 10 years younger!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Anti Aging & Medspa has opened a 7000 square foot office in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Troon North located medical clinic offers a broad array of services including Botox, Fillers, PDO thread lifts, micro needling, laser hair removal, stem cell and exosome injections, IV therapies, hyperbaric oxygen, PRP facelift and more.

The contemporary office includes state of the art equipment including a Harmony XL Pro Laser for hair removal, IPL facial treatments, toenail fungus removal and vascular lesion removals including spider veins and rosacea. PRP and exosome therapy is offered for hair restoration, sexual health and joint injections. PDO thread lift procedures are offered as well for nonsurgical facelift, neck lift and several body areas such as the abdomen and buttocks.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our providers pioneered the Lunchtime Facelift so patients can achieve a nonsurgical facelift in less than one hour. Patients look at least 10 years younger!"

Patients receive treatment from R3's faculty, who teaches the procedures as part of R3 Medical Training. Providers come from all over the USA to learn at R3's stem cell training course, medical aesthetics training course, thread lift training course, and ultrasound injection training course. So patients can rest assured they are receiving treatment from the nation's best faculty trainers!

IV wellness therapies are available to assist with immunity, recovery, performance, beauty and anti-aging. The clinic offers reclining lounger chairs and free refreshments for all patients. All joint injections are performed under ultrasound guidance for accuracy.

Added Dr. Greene, "Our providers are faculty trainers, teaching providers from all over the country who come in to learn aesthetics, injection techniques for joints, hair restoration and sexual health procedures. This has quickly made R3 Anti Aging the top Scottsdale medspa and gained national attention with our celebrity Brand Ambassadors!"

Currently, R3 Anti Aging & Medspa is offering several grand opening specials, including 50% off the Lunchtime Facelift and 50% off twenty units of Botox. Those interested should call to schedule at (833) R3-AGING.