Financial Modeling World Cup and MAP Esports Network Sign Business Development Agreement
MAP Esports Network, a digital experience company adds Excel Esports to its play and learn opportunities that support positive social impact initiatives.
Our tournaments in the esports format have generated millions of views on ESPN and streaming services. We are looking forward to cooperating with MAP Esports to strengthen FMWC in the esports universe”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAP Esports Network Inc. and AG Capital CFO Services, owner of the Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC) competition and FMWC brand have entered into a business development agreement to grow the FMWC brand opportunities, advertising, and sponsorships.
— Andrew Grigolyunovich, CFA, FMWC Founder & CEO
MAP Esports Network, is a digital, experiences-focused company that makes fun, positive career-impacting digital experiences accessible to everyone. Digital experiences platforms include podcasts/video programs, esports/gaming & robotics/coding competitions, curriculum, NFTs, Collectables, sales, and licensing.
All programs and experiences support positive social impact initiatives. They provide these experiences through municipal recreation centers, experiential retailers, churches, non-profits, schools, colleges, and online.
AG Capital is a financial advisory firm providing budgeting and financial modeling services to small and medium enterprises all over the world. It is the founder and owner of the Financial Modeling World Cup competition and FMWC brand. FMWC has a large fan base, runs regular competitions in finance and Excel esports, and organizes the Microsoft Excel World Championship.
"Back in 2016, I had a vision that Excel competitions could be fun and educating to watch and that this field has a huge potential. We are proud that over time our tournaments transformed into the esports format and generated millions of views on ESPN and streaming services. We are looking forward to cooperating with MAP Esports to strengthen FMWC in the esports universe.” says Andrew Grigolyunovich, CFA, FMWC Founder & CEO.
The Financial Modeling World Cup organizes educational, fun, and exciting competitions in Excel. Competitions include:
Excel Esports
Participants solve unusual game tasks in Excel such as Minesweeper, Battleships, Card Games, Bowling, and many others. No finance, just Excel and logical thinking skills. Use IFS, XLOOKUP, SUM, VBA, and Power Query: anything is allowed, and the strategy is up to you.
Collegiate Challenge
If you're still a student in university or high school, there's a competition for you and it's completely FREE.
Take home a $30,000 prize fund, improve your Excel skills, gain recognition from top companies around the world and get a chance to meet young professionals just like you at in-person LIVE finals in Arizona, USA. All battles are live-streamed and can be spectated on our FMWC YouTube channel.
Financial Modeling World Cup
With 8 stages during the year, you have the opportunity to advance your financial skills by solving real-life case studies and building financial models.
Compete for a $25,000 prize fund, advance in the rankings, and get to meet an awesome community of finance professionals.
Join anytime during the season! by visiting the Financial Modeling World Cup website, www.fmworldcup.com For advertising and sponsorship visit jmiles@mapesports.net
"Esports is a way to compete, but it addresses other needs including teamwork, communication, mental toughness, and skills that transfer to other careers.
Esports are video games, but it is also gamified business software competitions. Excel esports is the perfect career-impacting competition that our participants, advertisers, and sponsors are looking for''. says Jacob Miles, founder, and CEO of MAP Esports Network.
There are over 200 colleges and countless other K-12 schools that have embraced esports as a way to integrate competitive esports into the curriculum. Not only does esports in education offers a way to compete, but it addresses other needs including teamwork, communication, mental toughness, and skills that transfer to other careers.
MAP Esports Network and FMWC promote financial modeling and data modeling in Excel as a tool for education, careers, training, and competition. Current and future, Industry-leading professionals are determined by competing against one another here at the Financial Modeling World Cup. Microsoft Excel Collegiate Challenge will air on ESPNU.
