DDOT Hosts Largest Open Streets Event Along Georgia Avenue NW

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that the largest Open Streets event will return to Georgia Avenue NW on Saturday, October 1, 2022. During the event, the District will close three miles of Georgia Avenue, between Barry Place NW and Missouri Avenue, to cars. From 10 am to 3 pm, the corridor will be open to residents and visitors to walk, bike, run, and scooter through, and visitors will have opportunities to support local businesses and participate in a range of activities.

During Open Streets, District agencies, small businesses, and community partners will host a variety of interactive activities such as bike and scooter demonstrations, fitness classes, and other educational and entertainment programming. These events help users reimagine public space to prioritize people over cars, provide easy access to recreation, and promote local economic development by helping to support businesses on route.

The Main Stage will host Arkitech (10 am), Pink KillaCorn (11:15 am), Kingpin Slim (12:45 pm), and TOB (2pm), so bring your umbrellas and pick up a free poncho to enjoy the show.

Due to the expected rain, Skate Instruction will be indoors at Hook Hall all day, along with the following free indoor classes and demonstrations:

9 am - Yoga Class - Lighthouse Yoga

10 am - Body Blast Class - Onelife Fitness Fort Totten

11 am - African Dance Fitness Class - ASA! Fitness

12 pm - Zumba Class - One Rule Dance

1 pm - African Drumming - Farafina Kan

2 pm - Carnaval - Vava United School of Samba

“Open Streets in Your Neighborhood” kicked off earlier this year with an event in Ward 8. In June, DDOT hosted an event along 7th Street NW in Wards 2 and 6. In July, an Open Streets event was held along the Benning Road NE corridor in Ward 7. In August, an Open Streets event was held in half a mile of 12th Street NE in Ward 5, and the final event will be in Ward 3 on November 5.

Street closures will be in effect on Georgia Avenue from Barry Place to Missouri Avenue from 7:00 am until 5:00 PM. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes as the roads will be closed to vehicles and open for people to play and socialize. Residents are encouraged to visit our Open Streets website openstreets.dc.gov and social media for more information about the activations and performances schedule changes due to inclement weather.

WHO: The District Department of Transportation.

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 2022

WHERE: The main stage will be located on New Hampshire Avenue. Indoor fitness classes, Skating, and demonstrations at Hook Hall.

